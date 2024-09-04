How Much Might the Dolphins Miss Wilkins?
Could not adequately replacing Christian Wilkins keep the Miami Dolphins from reaching their goals in 2024? Or is that concern overblown?
It's a fair question and one that was posed by ESPN writer Ben Solak in an article detailing each team’s X-factor in 2024. He tabbed the Miami Dolphins’ interior defensive line as the biggest question mark for the Dolphins.
"I'm worried about watching Dolphins games this season in which that high-octane offense is kept simmering on the sideline while the opposing offense runs the ball -- and the clock -- for much of the game," Solak wrote. "There's a lot to like on Miami's defense, but this positional hole is glaring."
DID THE DOLPHINS DO ENOUGH FOR THE D-LINE?
The Dolphins had an eventful offseason, signing multiple cornerstone players to extensions, but the entire offseason was highlighted by the loss of the heartbeat of their defense, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. The Las Vegas Raiders signed Wilkins to a 4-year, $110 million contract in free agency after his career year. Miami also allowed former second-round pick Raekwon Davis to walk in free agency, leaving a pair of sizable holes at defensive tackle and the role of run stopper.
Dealing with some cap resrictions, especially with new contracts looming for Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins signed a handful of defensive linemen to affordable deals in hopes of forming an effective committee. Miami brought in Calais Campbell, Jonathan Harris, Neville Gallimore, Teair Tart and Benito Jones to go along with returning players Zach Sieler, Da’Shawn Hand and Brandon Pili.
Campbell, who turned 38 on Sunday, is a likely future Hall of Famer, but he accepted a below-market offer for the chance to close out his career in the city where he starred in college.
After training camp, Tart, Gallimore and Harris were all cut as roster casualties. Tart signed to the Los Angeles Chargers’ 53-man roster, Gallimore signed to the Los Angeles Rams’ 53-man roster and Harris signed to Miami’s practice squad. That leaves Sieler, Campbell, Jones, Hand and Pili as the initial defensive tackle room for the 2024 season, and Campbell likely will see snaps as a defensive end in certain formations.
Sieler broke out in 2023, becoming a 10-sack player and will continue to be the mainstay of Weaver’s defensive line. Campbell, a six-time Pro Bowler and HOF All-2010s member, has the most pedigree, size and frame (6-8, 307) to be a force in the interior. Jones returns to Miami after a two-year stint in Detroit that saw him start 15 games for the Lions in 2023, racking up 26 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 6 QB hits. The reliable Hand appeared in 16 games for Miami last season, registering 17 tackles and a sack. Pili appeared in three games last season for Miami, and the 308 pounder has a chance to be relied on as a run stopper.
While there isn’t much experience behind Sieler and Campbell, there could be reason for optimism.
WEAVER'S PREVIOUS WORK WITH DTs
New defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver has been a defensive line coach in the NFL since 2013, primarily with Houston (2016-2020) and Baltimore (2021-2023). In that time frame, Weaver’s defenses have ranked inside the top 12 of the NFL in rushing yards allowed on six different occasions, including three appearances inside the top 4. The 44-year old has an impressive track record of stalwart run defenses without having an “elite” defensive tackle on his roster.
Weaver is no stranger to helping bring relatively unknown names to stardom. In Houston, Weaver was key in the development of former fifth-round pick D.J. Reader blossoming into one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. In Baltimore, Weaver had a hand in developing third-round pick Justin Madubuike into a 13-sack, Pro Bowl player in just his fourth year in the NFL. It’s not unrealistic to think that one of Jones, Pili or Hand could become an elite run stopper in Weaver’s system with his guidance.
The Dolphins also made other additions that should be plus players in the run game. Safety Jordan Poyer is one of the most physical safeties in football, and will be a plus when inside the box. Miami also added two veteran inside linebackers, Anthony Walker Jr. and Jordyn Brooks. Walker is more of a run stopper than Brooks, but the latter recorded 274 solo tackles and 19 tackles for loss over the last three seasons.
While the Dolphins did lose 1,392 snaps, 93 tackles and 9.5 sacks with the losses of Wilkins and Davis, it might not necessarily spell doom for the Miami run defense.