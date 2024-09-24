How the Defense Can Take the Next Step
There weren’t many positive takeaways from Miami Dolphins loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The offense and special teams struggled throughout the game, and the defense got off to another slow start.
However, for a third consecutive week, the defense rounded into shape. After allowing 17 points in the first quarter, it allowed just seven for the rest of the game. Its performance kept what should have been an even worse blowout somewhat competitive for most of the contest.
Miami’s defense playing well is good news because it doesn’t seem like the offense will return to its juggernaut form soon. If the Dolphins are going to keep their season afloat, the defense will have to carry them.
In an ideal world, that will mean removing their slow starts from the equation. This season, the Dolphins have allowed 58 points in the first half of games compared to just 14 in the second half.
Let’s look at how the Dolphins’ defense matches up with the Tennessee Titans on Monday night in what is looking like a possible must-win game for both teams.
Dolphins Defense vs. Titans Offense Overview
On paper, Miami’s defense should have its way with the Titans. Tennessee’s offense isn’t remarkable in any immediately apparent way.
The Titans are 28th in points per game (16), 29th in total yards per game (260.3), 28th in passing yards per game (159.3), and 20th in rushing yards per game (101). Even if you look at the advanced stats for the best part of Tennessee’s offense — the running game — nothing stands out.
The Titans’ success rate on running plays is just 38.8 percent, which ranks 19th in the league. They only have six explosive runs (a run of 12 or more yards) this season, which is tied with five other teams for 28th.
By comparison, the Dolphins defense looks like an elite unit. It’s 11th in total yards allowed per game (294.7), 12th in passing yards allowed per game (182.7), and 12th in rushing yards allowed per game (112).
Miami is doing that under first-year defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver with a lot of new personnel in critical spots. The Dolphins aren’t feasting on poor quarterbacks, either.
They’ve faced Trevor Lawrence, Josh Allen and Geno Smith so far this season. The numbers are slightly skewed because Allen attempted only 19 passes in Week 2. Still, it’s been a relatively good start for the defense.
However, if the defense is going to carry this team to victory, it needs to improve in a few critical areas, and the Titans’ offense should provide a good opportunity.
Creating Pressure And Turnovers
Although Miami’s defense hasn’t given up too many yards or points (in the second half, at least), it has struggled to create impact plays. The Dolphins’ six sacks are tied for 28th with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Three of Miami’s sacks came Sunday against the Seahawks, which could be a sign things are heading in the right direction. What’s interesting about the Dolphins’ six sacks is that only one has come on the blitz.
Calais Campbell’s sack against the Jaguars was a simulated pressure, which you could argue isn’t a blitz, either. When Miami does get to the quarterback, it’s because players are winning 1-on-1 matchups in the trenches.
That bodes incredibly well when looking at Tennessee’s offensive line. The Titans have allowed 15 sacks this season, including eight against the Green Bay Packers last week.
Some of that is poor offensive line play — Nicholas Petit-Frere, the starting right tackle, was benched in the second half of Week 3.
However, Titans QB Will Levis tends to invite pressure with his play style. He doesn’t have a great feel in the pocket and is more than willing to hold on to the football late into the down.
Playing Levis is also a good opportunity for the Dolphins' defense to improve on its other lackluster metric — turnovers. Miami is tied for 29th with just three turnovers this season; two came against the Seahawks via interceptions.
The Titans have committed the most turnovers in the league, with eight. A few teams are tied for second with six, but it’s clear the Titans are in a league of their own so far.
Making matters worse for the Titans, Levis committed all eight of their turnovers. He’s thrown five interceptions and lost three fumbles this season. Levis’ poor decision-making probably cost the team a win against the Bears and, arguably, the Jets.
There’s no good excuse for the Dolphins defense to underperform Monday, even if key players like Kendall Fuller and David Long Jr. are dealing with injuries.
Without Tua Tagovailoa, the offense isn’t a reliable unit. And even when Tagovailoa was on the field, there’s a solid argument the defense was playing better.
The Titans’ offense is unremarkable, regressing, and has an underperforming offensive line. Under Weaver, the Dolphins don’t want to blitz to create pressure, and they shouldn’t have to against Tennessee. Miami hasn’t created many turnovers, but Levis is practically giving the ball away for free this season.
The defense has the personnel to carry Miami through this challenging stretch, and Tennessee is the perfect matchup to begin that trend.