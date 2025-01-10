How the Dolphins Fared in the AP All-Pro Voting

All Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins had some players get votes

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) celebrates after sacking New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 14. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
After being shut out in the Pro Bowl, the chances of the Miami Dolphins having a player earn All-Pro recognition for the 2024 season seemed slim and that's exactly how it played out.

The Associated Press announced its 2024 All-Pro team Friday, and the Dolphins didn't get a player earn first- or second-team honors.

A panel of 50 media members and former players voted for first- and second-team All-Pro selections, and four Dolphins players were among those receiving votes.

The Miami player who got the most recognition was linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who finished 12th at his position after receiving eight votes, including one first-place vote.

He was followed by defensive tackle Zach Sieler, who tied the Baltimore Ravens' Nnamdi Madubuike for ninth among interior linemen with four second-place votes. Madubuike was one of the three AFC defensive tackles selected to the Pro Bowl along with Cameron Heyward and Chris Jones, who earned first-team All-Pro honors.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey and fullback Alec Ingold each received one second-place vote.

Among former Dolphins players, Laremy Tunsil finished sixth among left tackles, Andrew Van Ginkel finished fifth among edge rushers, Kyle Van Noy tied for ninth at the same position, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Brandon Jones were seventh and eighth among safeties, and Taybor Pepper was tied for 12th among long-snappers.

WR Tyreek Hill was the Dolphins' lone All-Pro selection in 2023, coming in as one of three players to be a unanimous first-team selection along with Christian McCaffrey and Fred Warner. The Dolphins had nine players get All-Pro votes last season: Hill, Ingold, Ramsey, RB Raheem Mostert, DT Christian Wilkins, S Jevon Holland, T Terron Armstead, WR Jaylen Waddle and KOR/PR Braxton Berrios.

THE AP ALL-PRO FIRST TEAM

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore

RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia

FB Patrick Ricard, Baltimore

TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

LT Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

LG Joe Thuney, Kansas City

C Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

RG Quinn Meinerz, Denver

RT Penei Sewell, Detroit

EDGE RUSHER Myles Garrett, Cleveland

EDGE RUSHER Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati

INTERIOR LINEMAN Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh

INTERIOR LINEMAN Chris Jones, Kansas City

LB Zack Baun, Philadelphia

LB Fred Warner, San Francisco

LB Roquan Smith, Baltimore

CB Patrick Surtain II, Denver

CB Derek Stingley Jr., Houston

CB Trent McDuffie, Kansas City

SLOT Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore

S Kerby Joseph, Detroit

S Xavier McKinney, Green Bay

K Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh

P Jack Fox, Detroit

KOR KaVontae Turpin, Dallas

PR Marvin Mims Jr., Denver

LS Andrew DePaolo, Minnesota

