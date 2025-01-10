How the Dolphins Fared in the AP All-Pro Voting
After being shut out in the Pro Bowl, the chances of the Miami Dolphins having a player earn All-Pro recognition for the 2024 season seemed slim and that's exactly how it played out.
The Associated Press announced its 2024 All-Pro team Friday, and the Dolphins didn't get a player earn first- or second-team honors.
A panel of 50 media members and former players voted for first- and second-team All-Pro selections, and four Dolphins players were among those receiving votes.
The Miami player who got the most recognition was linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who finished 12th at his position after receiving eight votes, including one first-place vote.
He was followed by defensive tackle Zach Sieler, who tied the Baltimore Ravens' Nnamdi Madubuike for ninth among interior linemen with four second-place votes. Madubuike was one of the three AFC defensive tackles selected to the Pro Bowl along with Cameron Heyward and Chris Jones, who earned first-team All-Pro honors.
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey and fullback Alec Ingold each received one second-place vote.
Among former Dolphins players, Laremy Tunsil finished sixth among left tackles, Andrew Van Ginkel finished fifth among edge rushers, Kyle Van Noy tied for ninth at the same position, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Brandon Jones were seventh and eighth among safeties, and Taybor Pepper was tied for 12th among long-snappers.
WR Tyreek Hill was the Dolphins' lone All-Pro selection in 2023, coming in as one of three players to be a unanimous first-team selection along with Christian McCaffrey and Fred Warner. The Dolphins had nine players get All-Pro votes last season: Hill, Ingold, Ramsey, RB Raheem Mostert, DT Christian Wilkins, S Jevon Holland, T Terron Armstead, WR Jaylen Waddle and KOR/PR Braxton Berrios.
THE AP ALL-PRO FIRST TEAM
QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia
FB Patrick Ricard, Baltimore
TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas
WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati
WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
LT Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay
LG Joe Thuney, Kansas City
C Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
RG Quinn Meinerz, Denver
RT Penei Sewell, Detroit
EDGE RUSHER Myles Garrett, Cleveland
EDGE RUSHER Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati
INTERIOR LINEMAN Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh
INTERIOR LINEMAN Chris Jones, Kansas City
LB Zack Baun, Philadelphia
LB Fred Warner, San Francisco
LB Roquan Smith, Baltimore
CB Patrick Surtain II, Denver
CB Derek Stingley Jr., Houston
CB Trent McDuffie, Kansas City
SLOT Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore
S Kerby Joseph, Detroit
S Xavier McKinney, Green Bay
K Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh
P Jack Fox, Detroit
KOR KaVontae Turpin, Dallas
PR Marvin Mims Jr., Denver
LS Andrew DePaolo, Minnesota