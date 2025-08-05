How the Dolphins OL Is Making Progress Early
The Miami Dolphins' offensive line struggled in 2024 and additions were made through the draft and free agency to ensure a bounce back in 2025.
While it is still early in camp, offensive coordinator Frank Smith and offensive line coach Butch Barry seem to like what they're seeing from a chemistry standpoint.
Barry told reporters that communication has been the key, from top to bottom.
"I think that obviously I have to be the one that initiates it and has the starting point of the dialogue," he said. "But players need to be able to communicate, right? And so that way I can understand how they think and the other players understand how they think, you know? And the good thing is that you bring that up is that we've had a lot of guys, we've had multiple players play with the first group, right? And then different guys play with the second group. And building that chemistry with guys that may not be viewed as a starter and they're getting opportunities to be with the ones and show what they can do. And so we've had really good communication all the way around with that."
Smith spoke similarly about the importance of constructive dialogue in training camp between offense and defense, veterans and new faces.
“I think for us acquiring guys through the offseason and being able to get them, like you said, is important," he said. "I think for us, it allows us to really work on that area in the running game, pass protection, those areas that really are going to be important for us in the season and the work we’ve been getting is fantastic because we have guys that are very conscientious. When it comes to in the season, you’re getting ready for an opponent, you play them that week.
"Training camp allows you to work repeatedly with the same guys, so you get to have dialogue with each other about what you’re seeing, what one side is doing versus the other side, so you get to have a really good dialogue. And that’s the one thing that these guys provide with the experience and youth we have, is great dialogues, conversations that get us ready for the season.“"
Early Evaluation
Smith told reporters that, though only 10 days into camp, the weaknesses of 2024 are already being improved upon; he said they are looking forward to a successful run game.
"Camp allows us to really work on our core fundamentals and the core elements of what we want to set up for the regular season," he said. "It also allows us to push the envelopes of what things can we run into. Sometimes when you’re getting into looks that maybe you wouldn’t run into in the season and how do we respond as a group to, ‘All right, knowing it’s a tough down, who’s got the tough down,’ and being able to work through things so you have the baseline for the season of knowing, ‘All right, what’s going to be necessary and when sometimes isn’t the premier look, how do we make it right?’ So I think that ultimately, the lessons learned from the past are affecting the future in a positive way."
Rookie Spotlight
Second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea has brought high expectations with him in South Florida. Barry addressed those expectations when he told reporters that the Arizona product is still raw, but things were looking good early.
Savaiinaea's best strength to this point seems to be his coachability.
"You know, everything's a process, right?" he said. "We're two weeks in. And so everything that we're trying to do is just style of play. How do we do it? Our standard of play, being deliberate every day you step on the field. And he does that. And so does he have a lot of stuff to work on? Absolutely. He's got a lot of stuff to work on and we haven't played real games or anything like that, so it's all subjective on a lot of things but I think the the process of which he goes about it and understanding how to be a pro we got some really good guys in the room that can teach him that way how to be a pro and so it's just a continual ... every day there's flashes of things that we really like.
"There's things that we're coaching it better. I coach him on something, he tries to fix it. And every time as a coach that you see somebody take something that you give them and they try to fix it, I mean, that's what you do it for. So we've seen a lot of good things and we've got a long way to go with everything."
Dynamic Duo?
Savaiinaea, paired with free agency addition James Daniels, gives the Dolphins two big-bodied anchors to work with in the interior.
Smith told reporters that the aforementioned linemen's presence allows him to try out different schemes and concepts. It has him looking forward to the coming tests against Chicago, Detroit, and Jacksonville.
"I think ultimately you play to the strengths of the guys you got and what do they do well, and when you have guards that you’re very confident in, it allows you to do different things as far as attacking different parts of the structure of the defense," he said. "The beginning parts of camp went good especially, and the next couple of weeks we’re excited as we change the opponent."
Sophomore Jump?
Second-year offensive tackle Patrick Paul will be tasked with big responsibilities this season after the retirement of Terron Armstead. He saw action in all 17 games last season, starting in three contests.
Barry said he likes the aptitude to progress that Paul has exhibited.
"Like we just talked about with Jonah and himself and their chemistry that they have together, that you have aptitude of saying, 'I need you to fix this', and then they work to fix that," he said. "And that's something that he takes very personal. And he does a really good job of owning that once we get on the field. And he does a lot of work on his own like he I mean he is in there all the time and he's always got questions we need to meet one-on-one we need to meet one-on-one and so he goes about his job the right way and every day it shows up and that's something that's exciting to see."