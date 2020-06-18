Given their domination of the division throughout the decade, it really shouldn't have come as a surprise that the New England had the most representatives on ESPN's AFC East All-2010s team.

But the Dolphins made out pretty well on the list, coming in second in terms of players selected.

Using only a player's longest tenure with each team in the 2010s, the Patriots had 10 players on the All-AFC East team and the Dolphins ended up with a total of six, including two players who played an equal number of years with two teams in the division.

Those two would be wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who played two seasons for the Dolphins and two for the Jets, and guard Richie Incognito, who played four seasons each with the Dolphins and Bills.

The other Dolphins on ESPN's All-AFC East team were wide receiver Jarvis Landry, defensive end Cameron Wake, safety Reshad Jones, punter Brandon Fields and kick returner Jakeem Grant.

Another selection with a connection with the Dolphins was that of defensive end Mario Williams, though he clearly was selected for what he did with Buffalo from 2012-15 as opposed to what he did (or didn't do) in Miami in 2016.

There were a few other Dolphins players who excelled during the 2010s, though it's really hard to argue with ESPN's calls.

For example, Mike Pouncey was a six-year starter at center who earned three Pro Bowl invitations, but ESPN gave the nod to Nick Mangold, who started 100 games for the Jets in the 2010s and made the Pro Bowl five times.

Cornerback Brent Grimes made the Pro Bowl each of his three seasons with the Dolphins, but it's impossible to argue with ESPN's choices of Darrelle Revis and Stephon Gilmore.

At running back, ESPN's choice was LeSean McCoy, who rushed for 3,814 yards, caught 175 passes and scored 30 touchdowns in four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. Reggie Bush averaged 1,036 rushing yards for the Dolphins but played only two seasons in Miami.

The seven Dolphins players on ESPN's All-AFC East team of the 2010s obviously were part of the Dolphin Digest All-Decade Team as well.

This is how that looked (with ESPN's choice in parentheses):

OFFENSE

QB - Ryan Tannehill (Tom Brady)

RB - Reggie Bush (LeSean McCoy)

WR - Jarvis Landry (Landry)

WR - Brandon Marshall (Marshall)

WR - Kenny Stills (Julian Edelman)

TE - Charles Clay (Rob Gronkowski)

LT - Jake Long (D'Brickashaw Ferguson)

G - Richie Incognito (Incognito)

C - Mike Pouncey (Nick Mangold)

G - Jermon Bushrod (Logan Mankins)

RT - Ja'Wuan James (Nate Solder)

DEFENSE

DE - Cameron Wake (Wake)

DE - Olivier Vernon (Mario Williams)

DT - Randy Starks (Kyle Williams)

DT - Paul Soliai (Vince Wilfork)

LB - Karlos Dansby (David Harris)

LB - Kiko Alonso (Dont'a Hightower)

LB - Jerome Baker (Chandler Jones)

CB - Brent Grimes (Darrelle Revis)

CB - Xavien Howard (Stephon Gilmore)

S - Reshad Jones (Jones)

S - Yeremiah Bell (Devin McCourty)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K - Jason Sanders (Stephen Gostkowski)

P - Brandon Fields (Fields)

KOR - Jakeem Grant

PR - Jakeem Grant (Grant selected as overall kick returner)

LS - John Denney (none selected)