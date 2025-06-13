How Westbrook-Ikhine Can Unlock Dolphins' Offense
The Miami Dolphins are hoping new wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine can solve multiple problems on offense this season.
Under Coach Mike McDaniel, the team has struggled to find a reliable third receiver. They’ve tried options like Odell Beckham Jr., Braxton Berrios, and River Cracraft, but none of them quite held up. The Dolphins have also lacked size at receiver, as the team’s depth targets and starters (Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle) are mostly small, speed archetypes.
Things got so bad last season that tight end Jonnu Smith became the team’s de facto WR3, helping break the all-time record for catches by a tight end in a single season.
That’s made the offense one-dimensional in a lot of ways, but Westbrook-Ikhine can help the Dolphins change that this season.
“I’m still carving out the role, still trying to figure that out,” Westbrook-Ikhine told reporters on Thursday. “[Training] camp is usually when that happens, right? I’m trying to do the same things at a high level, and that’s being versatile and going at any spot. Be reliable and just be a guy that they can count on to be in the right place at the right time.”
One of the reasons NWI might need more time to find his role is that he’s been dealing with a minor injury this offseason. However, one short look at his tape with the Tennessee Titans reveals plenty of ways he can make the Dolphins’ offense better.
NWI’s Versatility Can Unlock Dolphins’ Offense
NWI did a lot of dirty work with the Titans last season. He made a name for himself catching touchdowns (nine of his 32 catches last season), but his most significant impact for the Dolphins might come as a big slot receiver.
He’s a really aggressive and solid blocker from the slot, something the Dolphins have missed during the McDaniel era. NWI took 153 of his 728 snaps from the slot last season, which isn’t an overwhelming number, but it’s enough to confirm his versatility.
NWI is at the top of the screen in the slot in the clip above. Watch him completely handle a defensive end on this crack-toss concept, which is a staple of the Dolphins’ offense. In past seasons, those critical blocks were made by players like Berrios and Tyreek Hill.
Asking smaller players to make those blocks does have some advantages, but only when they can actually hold their own, and they couldn’t last season.
McDaniel spoke at length this week about how the team needs to find a better balance between the running and passing game this season, and NWI’s ability to block from the slot could go a long way to making that easier.
While NWI’s run blocking will be a huge help, he is a receiver at the end of the day. His pass-catching profile is a bit limited — 103 of his 431 routes last season were go routes.
That said, the way he wins downfield is much different than Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They win with speed, but NWI uses his strength and frame to make difficult catches through contact and outside of his frame.
There’s nothing overly special about this back-shoulder catch, but the Dolphins haven’t had a player who can make these types of catches in recent seasons.
Plus, all of these traits make NWI a great red zone option. He was targeted nine times in the red area last season, and converted those into six touchdowns.
“I love the red zone,” Westbrook-Ikhine said. “I’m a bigger target, so it makes it a little bit easier. You can throw it wherever. I enjoy being in the end zone, so if that’s where I can make my role, I’ll definitely take advantage of that.”
The Dolphins finished 16th in the NFL in the percentage of red zone drives they converted into touchdowns, so NWI could help push them toward being a top-10 red zone unit.
Regardless of how versatile he’ll need to be, NWI feels like the Dolphins are on the right track this offseason.
“It’s a great opportunity to join something special,” Westbrook-Ikhine said. “I feel like we’ve built some good momentum this offseason. We’ve shown it in the past. I wasn’t here for it, but there have been flashes of greatness, and there is an opportunity to be a great team.”
