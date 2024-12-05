Ingold Gets Nod as Dolphins Walter Payton Nominee
The NFL announced Thursday morning each team's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, and fullback Alec Ingold got the nod for the Miami Dolphins for a second consecutive year.
The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes players who excel on-the-field and demonstrate a steadfast commitment to creating a positive impact beyond the game.
“Alec continues to be an incredible example of what we want Dolphins players to exemplify on the field, in the locker room and in the community, and we couldn’t be prouder to recognize him as our Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee once again,” said General Manager Chris Grier. “His commitment and dedication to all he does sets him apart, and his passion for making an impact on kids, especially those who can find inspiration in his own story, is truly remarkable. When Alec’s football journey comes to an end, his impact will continue to carry on – and that is the greatest legacy a player can leave on the game and on the community.”
The Dolphins have had three Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winners — Dwight Stephenson in 1985, Dan Marino in 1998 and Jason Taylor in 2007.
INGOLD'S EXTENSIVE COMMUNITY WORK
Per the Dolphins press release, "Ingold has continued and even grown his investment in inspiring, empowering and serving the South Florida community. Through his own adoption journey, Ingold has found purpose and intention, focusing much of his work in the advocacy and financial support of children in the child welfare system. After founding the Ingold Family Foundation in 2022, he has established and sustained programming to help youth achieve their dreams, providing education, inspiration, support and access to opportunity.
"Ingold authored and published his first book, “The 7 Crucibles” in 2023 and has since developed a curriculum and training modules based on the book’s lessons in personal adversity. In 2024, Ingold implemented this curriculum in Broward County Public Schools, the second-largest school district in Florida. More than 20 of the athletic programs from those schools have been onboarded, impacting up to 17,000 student-athletes. Through his foundation, Ingold hosts annual programming from football camps to his designed Money Mini Camps dedicated to the advancement of financial literacy and professional development for underprivileged high schools.
"He has also continued his work with SOS Children’s Villages Florida, a residential foster care community in South Florida. This year, Ingold initiated a season-long “Gifts In Gold” fundraising campaign to provide a brand-new playground for the neighborhood, which will come to completion before the holidays. Ingold also donated 45 brand-new pairs of shoes to ensure the kids started off the school year in style. He makes regular visits to the community and supports them through his foundation."
This marks Ingold’s third selection as his team’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee (2020 Raiders, 2023-24 Dolphins). Also a three-time team captain, Ingold was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2023 as the lead blocker in a unit that led the league in total offense (401.3) for the first time in 30 years.
Each nominee will receive up to $55,000 and the award winner will receive up to a $265,000 donation to their charity of choice. All donations are made possible by the NFL Foundation and Nationwide Foundation.
All 32 nominees will be recognized for their achievements during the week leading up to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. The winner of the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally on FOX and the NFL Network on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Fans are once again encouraged to participate in Nationwide’s annual Charity Challenge, a social media and online contest that allows fans to show support for their favorite Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee. Fans can vote on X/Twitter by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with the last name/X handle of their chosen nominee or by voting directly on NFL.com/ManOfTheYear. The nominee who receives the most collective hashtag mentions and online votes will win an additional $35,000 donation from Nationwide to the charity of their choice, with the runner-up receiving $10,000 and the third-place winner receiving $5,000. Charity Challenge voting takes place from Thursday, Dec. 5 to Sunday, Jan. 6.
Beginning Week 14 and continuing through the end of the season, each of this year’s nominees, including Ingold, will wear a special Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal in recognition of their accomplishments on and off the field.