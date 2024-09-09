Ingold Proves His Worth One Yard At A Time
The Miami Dolphins accomplished something against Jacksonville on Sunday, which gave them fits last season.
They converted short-yardage situations requiring only one yard into first downs.
In fact, Miami had converted only 5-for-11 tries on third and fourth-and-one last season. Short-yardage situations were definitely a problem.
Miami was a perfect 3-for-3 on third-and-1 situations. One was a converted one-yard plunge for a touchdown by De'Von Achane.
The other two were on important carries from fullback Alec Ingold.
"It felt great. We had a few of those opportunities that just pop up in the flow of the game and to keep the offense on the field was awesome," Ingold said. "As a fullback, I didn't really have to do much, right?" Ingold said. "The right side of the offensive line just kind of rode that wave. Man, and the hole was there, and we just made it work, So, I'm glad we could keep the offense on the field.
"Jeff Wilson was humming at the end of the game, Tua was one one.," Ingold said, "Everyone was fiery, getting in and out of the huddle. So, just to keep that momentum, those little things are the big thing. So it felt good."
It is interesting that Ingold only had two carries last season when the Dolphins needed one yard. He was stopped both times. Both ball carries were against the Denver Broncos, where the Dolphins won 70-20.
"I just tried to get, in my mind, get as skinny as possible and get through that hole. I tried to embody Raheem Mostert as best as I could. I think it's all mindset like he's (Mostert) going a little sideways. I'm going forward," Ingold said. "You got to be able to make that work, especially when you're at that point of the game, You've got to be your best when your best is required in the fourth quarter."
Ingold had a 6-yard run on the drive, which ended with a Jason Sanders field goal to tie the game at 17. He also converted another drive with a 2-yard run on the game-winning drive.
"Set up seven dog, Jason Sanders for that game-winner," Ingold said. "That was that was all needed."