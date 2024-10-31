Is Benching Tua a Crazy Idea?
Benching Tua Tagovailoa?
Yep, that suggestion is out there from more than one national football analyst in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' crushing loss against the Arizona Cardinals in Tua's return to the lineup and the looming matchup at Buffalo, after which Miami will find itself with a 2-6 record — and its playoff hopes practically gone — barring what well could become one of the greatest upset victories in franchise history.
Former NFL player Chris Canty and Warren Sharp of the Sharp Football Analysis both have suggested the idea.
In his weekly NFL power rankings, Sharp wrote this: "Miami’s current record raises the question of whether he should be benched to look ahead to 2025."
Canty elaborated on the thought process on the ESPN radio show "Unsportsmanlike."
"The Dolphins should bench Tua, and it's not because Tua didn't play well (Sunday)," Canty said Monday. "He was fine. But the risk just isn't worth the reward. Currently, the Dolphins have only an 8% chance to make the playoffs. Now, it's more probable that he has another injury than it is that the Dolphins make the postseason. If they fell into the accidental tank, while it's not ideal, it just makes sense to lean in.
"Now, I know that Dolphins fans don't want to hear it, but why are you putting your franchise quarterback at risk? Why are you continuing to put Tua in harm's way after you guaranteed him $167 million on a contract extension? It just doesn't make any sense. I don't think the juice is worth the squeeze. You lost to the Cardinals, and I felt like that was the last gasp for your season. Now it's time to be smart and think about the future."
THE IDEA BEHIND BENCHING TUA
If the Dolphins win at Buffalo for the first time since 2016, you can disregard everything else in this column.
But if they lose, the Dolphins indeed will be all but done when it comes to the playoffs and the NFL trade deadline two days later could bring with it a couple of deals to move veterans who don't figure in the plans for 2025, with Emmanuel Ogbah and Calais Campbell two names that immediately come to mind.
Those kind of trades would help the Dolphins gain draft capital to help bounce back in 2025 and beyond, but it would hamper the already long-shot efforts to make a lot run to the playoffs.
The Dolphins have committed to Tagovailoa as their quarterback for at least the next couple of years, and the last thing they need is for him to sustain another injury — let alone another concussion — while they play out the string in 2024 if indeed that's what they're reduced to.
Maybe the extended playing time would give Skylar Thompson (or maybe even C.J. Beathard) the chance to prove — without a shadow of a doubt — they can operate the offense and lessen the need to get an upgrade at the backup quarterback spot next offseason.
Of course, it's not as simple as that ... well, because it never is.
For starters, how would sitting Tua — even if it might be in the best interests of the franchise — go over with some of high-profile veterans on the team. How would guys like Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey, to name two, react to that scenario.
And, based on his comments from his press conference signaling his return to practice, do we really think Tua would go along with that idea?
And how would any or all of that play with a fan base that's already irritated and frustrated because of the unenviable "honor" of having the longest playoff victory drought in the NFL?
Or would it even make a difference to fans by then if the playoffs — and obviously a playoff win — no longer are on the table?
One thing for sure, all of those scenarios are pretty unappealing.