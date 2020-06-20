Parker Next in Line for Dolphins Team MVP?
Alain Poupart
Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was named Dolphins team MVP for his performance in 2019, though an argument clearly could have been made for wide receiver DeVante Parker after he led all AFC wide receivers in receiving yards and touchdowns.
As we move closer to the 2020 season, Parker certainly looks like a safer bet to be able to have another big year if for no other reason than the presence of first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa on the roster at quarterback.
It therefore shouldn't have been a huge surprise to see NFL.com tab Parker as its projected Dolphins MVP for 2020.
"The Dolphins have so many new pieces this season that it's almost impossible to project a favorite for team MVP," wrote Dan Hanzus. "So I'll take the more conservative route, and get behind one of the bright spots of 2019. Parker broke out as your classic late bloomer, dropping a 72-1,202-9 line on 128 targets after four years of 'first-round bust' talk. No one thinks that anymore, and the Dolphins reaffirmed their faith with a four-year extension last December. Whether it's Ryan Fitzpatrick or Tua Tagovailoa delivering passes, Parker is going to eat this season."
Parker winning the MVP award would be an impressive feat, considering he would become only the fifth wide receiver in Dolphins history so honored.
The last to do it was Jarvis Landry, who shared MVP honors with safety Reshad Jones in 2015.
O.J. McDuffie is the only wide receiver to win team MVP honors more than once, as he was selected in back-to-back years in 1997 and 1998.
The other wide receivers to win Dolphins MVP honors were Paul Warfield (co-winner with Bob Griese in 1970) and Chris Chambers (2005).
As one would expect, quarterbacks have dominated an award that was renamed for Dan Marino in 2000.
The man himself won the award a whopping 12 times in his 17-year Hall of Fame career, including his first 10 seasons before his streak was snapped by fullback Keith Byars in 1993.
Bob Griese is the second-most frequent winner with six, and other quarterbacks named Dolphins MVP were Ryan Tannehill (2014), Matt Moore (2011), Chad Pennington (co-winner with Joey Porter in 2008), David Woodley (1980) and Earl Morrall (1972).
Hall of Fame center Jim Langer, selected in 1975, is the only offensive lineman to be named Dolphins MVP. The team did not award an MVP in 2007 or 2010.
Here's the complete list of winners:
2019 — QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
2018 — CB Xavien Howard
2017 — DT Ndamukong Suh
2016 — RB Jay Ajayi
2015 — WR Jarvis Landry, S Reshad Jones
2014 — QB Ryan Tannehill
2013 — CB Brent Grimes
2012 — DE Cameron Wake
2011 — QB Matt Moore
2010 — Vacant
2009 — RB Ricky Williams
2008 — QB Chad Pennington, LB Joey Porter
2007 — Vacant
2006 — LB Jason Taylor
2005 — WR Chris Chambers
2004 — DE Jason Taylor
2003 — DE Adewale Ogunleye
2002 — RB Ricky Williams, DE Jason Taylor
2001 — LB Zach Thomas
2000 — DE Jason Taylor
1999 — CB Sam Madison
1998 — WR O.J. McDuffie
1997 — WR O.J. McDuffe
1996 — LB Zach Thomas
1995 — QB Dan Marino
1994 — QB Dan Marino
1993 — FB Keith Byars
1992 — QB Dan Marino
1991 — QB Dan Marino
1990 — QB Dan Marino
1989 — QB Dan Marino
1988 — QB Dan Marino
1987 — QB Dan Marino
1986 — QB Dan Marino
1985 — QB Dan Marino
1984 — QB Dan Marino
1983 — QB Dan Marino
1982 — RB Andra Franklin
1981 — RB Tony Nathan
1980 — QB David Woodley
1979 — RB Larry Csonka
1978 — RB Delvin Williams
1977 — QB Bob Griese
1976 — LB Steve Towle
1975 — C Jim Langer
1974 — QB Bob Griese
1973 — RB Larry Csonka
1972 — QB Earl Morrall
1971 — QB Bob Griese
1970 — QB Bob Griese, WR Paul Warfield
1969 — LB Nick Buoniconti
1968 — QB Bob Griese
1967 — QB Bob Griese
1966 — RB Joe Auer