Parker Next in Line for Dolphins Team MVP?

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was named Dolphins team MVP for his performance in 2019, though an argument clearly could have been made for wide receiver DeVante Parker after he led all AFC wide receivers in receiving yards and touchdowns.

As we move closer to the 2020 season, Parker certainly looks like a safer bet to be able to have another big year if for no other reason than the presence of first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa on the roster at quarterback.

It therefore shouldn't have been a huge surprise to see NFL.com tab Parker as its projected Dolphins MVP for 2020.

"The Dolphins have so many new pieces this season that it's almost impossible to project a favorite for team MVP," wrote Dan Hanzus. "So I'll take the more conservative route, and get behind one of the bright spots of 2019. Parker broke out as your classic late bloomer, dropping a 72-1,202-9 line on 128 targets after four years of 'first-round bust' talk. No one thinks that anymore, and the Dolphins reaffirmed their faith with a four-year extension last December. Whether it's Ryan Fitzpatrick or Tua Tagovailoa delivering passes, Parker is going to eat this season."

Parker winning the MVP award would be an impressive feat, considering he would become only the fifth wide receiver in Dolphins history so honored.

The last to do it was Jarvis Landry, who shared MVP honors with safety Reshad Jones in 2015.

O.J. McDuffie is the only wide receiver to win team MVP honors more than once, as he was selected in back-to-back years in 1997 and 1998.

The other wide receivers to win Dolphins MVP honors were Paul Warfield (co-winner with Bob Griese in 1970) and Chris Chambers (2005).

As one would expect, quarterbacks have dominated an award that was renamed for Dan Marino in 2000.

The man himself won the award a whopping 12 times in his 17-year Hall of Fame career, including his first 10 seasons before his streak was snapped by fullback Keith Byars in 1993.

Bob Griese is the second-most frequent winner with six, and other quarterbacks named Dolphins MVP were Ryan Tannehill (2014), Matt Moore (2011), Chad Pennington (co-winner with Joey Porter in 2008), David Woodley (1980) and Earl Morrall (1972).

Hall of Fame center Jim Langer, selected in 1975, is the only offensive lineman to be named Dolphins MVP. The team did not award an MVP in 2007 or 2010.

Here's the complete list of winners:

2019 — QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

2018 — CB Xavien Howard

2017 — DT Ndamukong Suh

2016 — RB Jay Ajayi

2015 — WR Jarvis Landry, S Reshad Jones

2014 — QB Ryan Tannehill

2013 — CB Brent Grimes

2012 — DE Cameron Wake

2011 — QB Matt Moore

2010 — Vacant

2009 — RB Ricky Williams

2008 — QB Chad Pennington, LB Joey Porter

2007 — Vacant

2006 — LB Jason Taylor

2005 — WR Chris Chambers

2004 — DE Jason Taylor

2003 — DE Adewale Ogunleye

2002 — RB Ricky Williams, DE Jason Taylor

2001 — LB Zach Thomas

2000 — DE Jason Taylor

1999 — CB Sam Madison

1998 — WR O.J. McDuffie

1997 — WR O.J. McDuffe

1996 — LB Zach Thomas

1995 — QB Dan Marino

1994 — QB Dan Marino

1993 — FB Keith Byars

1992 — QB Dan Marino

1991 — QB Dan Marino

1990 — QB Dan Marino

1989 — QB Dan Marino

1988 — QB Dan Marino

1987 — QB Dan Marino

1986 — QB Dan Marino

1985 — QB Dan Marino

1984 — QB Dan Marino

1983 — QB Dan Marino

1982 — RB Andra Franklin

1981 — RB Tony Nathan

1980 — QB David Woodley

1979 — RB Larry Csonka

1978 — RB Delvin Williams

1977 — QB Bob Griese

1976 — LB Steve Towle

1975 — C Jim Langer

1974 — QB Bob Griese

1973 — RB Larry Csonka

1972 — QB Earl Morrall

1971 — QB Bob Griese

1970 — QB Bob Griese, WR Paul Warfield

1969 — LB Nick Buoniconti

1968 — QB Bob Griese

1967 — QB Bob Griese

1966 — RB Joe Auer