Is This Finally Tanner Conner's Year?
Every offseason, it seems like Miami Dolphins tight end Tanner Conner has a moment when he stands out.
Whether it’s during Organized Team Activities, mandatory minicamp, or during the preseason, Conner has done enough to stick around on the Dolphins roster for four seasons despite going undrafted in 2022.
This offseason doesn’t appear to be any different.
Conner was wearing the orange practice jersey, given to the best player from a previous practice, during the first day of the Dolphins’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday.
He has played just 70 offensive snaps and has three catches for 16 yards in his career, but is getting an opportunity to run with the first team since Jonnu Smith is holding out for a new contract.
“It’s helped me a lot,” Conner told reporters following practice Tuesday. “This is a similar situation to last year when Jonnu had an injury, and I worked with the first team. For me, it’s great. I get a lot more chemistry with Tua, just with the snap count and speed with the ones. It helps me a lot.”
“I’m super confident this year, regardless of where I’m at. This is my fourth year, and I’ve been in the system a long time, and I understand it. Being able to run with the ones feels right at home for me.”
The real question for Conner is whether he can use his strong preseason flashes to get onto the field more often in 2025.
Why This Year Could Be Different
One reason Conner always makes a few splash plays during the offseason program is because of his wide receiver background.
The Dolphins have transitioned him to tight end, but Conner ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at 225 pounds in college. That is an impressive time at his size, regardless of position, and it allows Conner to be a mismatch threat against defensive backs.
However, 225 pounds isn’t going to cut it for any tight end in the running game, even one that won’t be a primary blocker. Conner is up to 240 now, the heaviest he’s ever been, and he’s hoping that can make him more versatile.
“I feel stronger, more stout in the running game, which is really nice,” Conner said. “I’m trying to find that happy medium where I want to be an effective tight end. I don’t just want to be a pass-catching tight end. It’s been good. I feel a little bit heavier, but I still feel powerful and strong.”
Ultimately, Conner knows he needs to capitalize on his reps with the first team while he can because he might not get the same looks when training camp rolls around.
“I think sometimes you get to training camp, and the situation changes within your own room, Conner said. “Sometimes, reps go to different guys. Sometimes, you don’t get the looks. Sometimes, the defense is dominating the offense. You can be open and not get the ball.”
Conner’s Potential Role
It all seems unlikely, but if the trade rumors around Jonnu Smith come to fruition, Conner would be the next man up for the team’s starting “F” tight end spot.
While players like Pharaoh Brown and Julian Hill might be listed ahead of Conner on the depth chart, they’re competing for the “Y” tight end spot, which is reserved for a more traditional in-line blocker.
Conner won’t break any records whether Smith is on the team or not, but Jonnu’s role was serving as a security blanket for Tua Tagovailoa last season. It would be a gigantic step up for a player like Conner, but he’s hoping his knowledge of the system will give him a chance.
“Not complete mastery,” Conner said. “I probably can’t play running back for us, but in terms of knowing the route concepts and knowing the depths and the landmarks for tight end, receiver, and running back, I’m getting pretty close, which I can pride myself on.”
Again, for Conner to see the field in any meaningful way, Smith would either need to get traded or fall out of favor with the coaching staff, which doesn’t seem likely.
Still, Smith doesn’t seem like he’s in the Dolphins' plans past 2025. If Conner shows enough growth this season, he could be a bigger factor in the team’s tight end room heading into next season.
Proving that Conner is ready for a bigger role — now or in the future — starts with carrying his momentum into training camp and the regular season.
“It’s unfortunate. I’d love to have those big days like some guys do in training camp,” Conner said. “It just hasn’t been there yet, but I’ve just got to keep grinding and do my thing.”
