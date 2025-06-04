Jackson Ready to Lead the Way on O-Line
Right tackle Austin Jackson is helping fill the leadership void on the Miami Dolphins’ offensive line following Terron Armstead’s retirement.
Now entering his sixth NFL season and his fourth under head coach Mike McDaniel despite still being only 25, Jackson is one of the most experienced linemen in the room. With several new starters expected up front, he is stepping in as a mentor for the younger players in the position group.
“[My role] is changing a little bit because usually people would go to Armstead for stuff and ask questions, but now they come ask me,” Jackson said. “It’s cool, I appreciate it. Make sure I’m at my best, giving advice and really just making sure I’m leading by example.
“I think now with the younger guys coming in and me myself having more confidence in the system, I definitely can help anybody who’s looking to do what we do the right way.”
While Jackson, who turns 26 in August, has experience in McDaniel’s system, it’s James Daniels who brings the longest NFL résumé to Miami’s offensive line. Entering his eighth season, the 27-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Dolphins this offseason.
Daniels currently is recovering from a season-ending Achilles tear sustained in Week 4 last season, but his presence is still felt in meetings and film sessions.
“We watch a lot of film together, and he’s an older player, so he has had a lot of experience playing in NFL games, so he can gain the concepts faster,” Jackson said. “But the meeting room is the main way we kind of gel so that training camp, we can be full speed.”
With Jackson picking up much of Armstead’s leadership responsibilities, the franchise hopes 2024 second-round pick Patrick Paul can anchor the offensive line at left tackle once the season begins.
”He’s been really consistent in his training, which is really good for a young player,” Jackson said. “Especially for him, last year to this year, he lost a little bit of weight and has still been able to maintain his strength, so that’s another big jump that tackles have to adjust to when they come into the league.”
Just as consistency is crucial for Paul, second-round rookie Jonah Savaiinaea is stacking good days as he looks to secure a starting role at guard.
“He’s shown up every day ready to work,” Jackson said. “He’s very physical, very fast guy, and he gets better every day. I think he’ll be great in the system.”
Jackson’s Return From Knee Surgery
Jackson underwent knee surgery last November, cutting short his 2024 season after eight games. Seven months later, he’s fully engaged in the Dolphins’ offseason program.
“[He’s] playing out on the field, moving as good as he’s ever looked, finding ways to improve upon his growth,” McDaniel said.
Jackson started eight games at right tackle last season. He was penalized six times and gave up three sacks over 541 snaps, according to PFF. He held opponents to two or fewer pressures in six straight games before the injury.
“The timeline of the recovery would have brought me back for OTAs, and the Dolphins told me that going into training,” Jackson said. “That was my goal the whole time, getting better every day. I hated to leave the season the way I did last year, but the situation with my knee is something I had to take care of.”
Jackson struggled early in his career but has settled in as a reliable right tackle in McDaniel’s scheme. He logged 1,049 snaps in 2023, surrendering just five sacks, and thrived as a run blocker for a rushing attack that ranked seventh in the league at 132.4 yards per game.
“The National Football League is full of opportunities, and the opportunities are disguised in various ways,” McDaniel said. “Sometimes you have the journey of a high draft pick trying to define who he is with everyone judging him.
“I don't think people quite understand how rare of an occurrence it is for Austin Jackson to hear the label, live it, play through it, and come out the other side. It's a testament to his work ethic and who he is as a player and person.”