Phillips is Dolphins Man of the Year Nominee

Linebacker Jaelan Phillips has made it a point to be heavily involved in community work from the moment the Miami Dolphins selected him in the first round of the 2021 draft, and he's now up for the most prestigious off-the-field NFL award.

As every team around the league did Tuesday morning, the Dolphins announced their nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide, and it was Phillips who got the nod. The award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

All 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their work during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVII. The 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide will be announced during NFL Honors, a prime-time awards special to air nationally Feb. 9, the Thursday before Super Bowl LVII, on NBC.

Phillips and the other 31 nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive up to a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

As a nominee, Phillips will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide’s eighth annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee’s last name or Twitter handle. The player whose unique mention is used the most between Dec. 6 and Jan. 8 will receive a $25,000 contribution to his charity of choice, while the second and third place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, all courtesy of Nationwide. Hashtag information and official rules can be found at nfl.com/manoftheyear.

Earlier this season, Phillips was named the Week 8 NFLPA Community MVP after inviting 18 Dolphins rookies to join him for a visit to the Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center. There, they spent time with 40 youth, speaking about overcoming challenges while providing guidance and inspiration for the future.

“The South Florida community welcomed me with open arms since day one and has given me so much,” Phillips said through the NFLPA. “It’s an honor to be able to give back even in the smallest of ways. NFLPA, thank you so much for this recognition. It takes a team and the work continues!”

THE FULL LIST OF MAN OF THE YEAR NOMINEES AND PREVIOUS DOLPHINS WINNERS

The entire list of 2022 NFL Man of the Year Award nominees throughout the NFL is as follows:

Arizona Cardinals — TE Zach Ertz

Atlanta Falcons — OL Chris Lindstrom

Baltimore Ravens — DB Chuck Clark

Buffalo Bills — OL Dion Dawkins

Carolina Panthers — DL Derrick Brown

Chicago Bears — DB Jaylon Johnson

Cincinnati Bengals — DE Sam Hubbard

Cleveland Browns — OL Joel Bitonio

Dallas Cowboys — QB Dak Prescott

Denver Broncos — OL Dalton Risner

Detroit Lions — QB Jared Goff

Green Bay Packers — RB Aaron Jones

Houston Texans — LB Christian Kirksey

Indianapolis Colts — LB Shaquille Leonard

Jacksonville Jaguars — OL Tyler Shatley

Kansas City Chiefs — QB Patrick Mahomes

Las Vegas Raiders — P A.J. Cole

Los Angeles Chargers — DB Derwin James Jr.

Los Angeles Rams — OL Tremayne Anchrum

Miami Dolphins — LB Jaelan Phillips

Minnesota Vikings — WR Adam Thielen

New England Patriots — DL Lawrence Guy

New Orleans Saints — LB Demario Davis

New York Giants — RB Saquon Barkley

New York Jets — DL Solomon Thomas

Philadelphia Eagles — DL Brandon Graham

Pittsburgh Steelers — DL Cameron Heyward

San Francisco 49ers — DL Arik Armstead

Seattle Seahawks — WR Tyler Lockett

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — DL William Gholston

Tennessee Titans — RB Derrick Henry

Washington Commanders — OL Charles Leno Jr.

The Dolphins have had three winners of the NFL Man of the Year Award — Dwight Stephenson in 1985, Dan Marino in 1998 and Jason Taylor in 2007.

The team's nominee in 2021 was linebacker Jerome Baker, who followed cornerback Byron Jones in 2020.

PHILLIPS INVOLVED IN COMMUNITY WORK SINCE JOINING THE DOLPHINS

From the Dolphins' press release announcing Philips' nomination:

Since being drafted by the in 2021, Phillips has sought every opportunity to positively impact the South Florida community and beyond. From working with incarcerated youth to tackling homelessness, cancer and disease awareness, youth mentorship and supporting underserved communities, Phillips’ has set himself apart in just his second season through the inclusivity of his efforts and his intentional investment in marginalized communities and people in need.

He learned about the opportunity to participate in the Dolphins Challenge Cancer event benefiting Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center his rookie year and found inspiration in his family’s own battles with cancer. He signed up for the 100-mile ride, inspiring others to ride and fundraise. He totaled more than $3,000 and became one of the first two players to ever ride the 100-mile. This year, Phillips joined the Dolphins Challenge Cancer executive board. He will again participate in the 100-mile ride while also adding a leadership role in awareness, fundraising and growth of the event. Phillips has also visited Alex’s Place at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center to meet pediatric and adult cancer patients, inspired by the direct beneficiaries of DCC funds.

Phillips has also channeled his efforts into The VERB kind, an organization dedicated to the mentorship and empowerment of incarcerated youth. After an initial visit to the Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center as a rookie, Phillips took on an active role this year by working the recruit mentors and raise funds for programming. Phillips recruited his own teammates as well, bringing the Dolphins 2022 rookie class on two separate visits. He seeks to inspire others to find common ground with these young people and shares his own story of overcoming adversity to encourage them in their own journeys towards a better future.

Phillips has also become a fixture at Lotus House, a women and children’s shelter in the Overtown, Miami neighborhood. Whether speaking to the kids living in the shelter, bonding through sports activities, uplift in the form of Halloween costumes and festivities or Thanksgiving cookie decorating, Phillips has been eager to serve his South Florida neighbors, especially ones so close to his alma mater at the University of Miami.

He has been committed to every team community event and has been an active member of the Social Impact Committee, a coalition founded by the players with goals to bridge the digital divide and serve as role models for South Florida students in the Values Matter program. If there is the opportunity to help someone in need, Phillips will find the resources, energy and opportunity to serve.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

