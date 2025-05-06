JPP Looking for Another After Ill-Fated Dolphins Stint
Former first-round pick Jason Pierre-Paul doesn't want his NFL career to have ended with his brief and utterly forgettable stint with the Miami Dolphins.
The 15th overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft hasn't played in the NFL since the Dolphins released him late in the 2023 season, three weeks after they signed him off the New Orleans Saints practice squad.
Pierre-Paul couldn't find a suitor for his services last season, but he's been working out hoping that's going to change next season.
"I still got it, you know, whoever gave me that opportunity, they will see," Pierre-Paul told TMZ Sports. "Last year I didn't get a chance to play. It was disappointing. But this is a business and when people feel like they don't need you, you've got to show them. And I'm in the gym, 24/7 with my my trainer, Mike.
"And I feel good. I feel like the young 24 of me — I can't say 21, you know. I'm 270 pounds, got abs. That's just our work I'm putting in striving to get because anybody that gives me the opportunity, I'm ready to go and I'm ready to rock right now, and they'll be like, Yo, why wasn't he playing last year? And that's what I want them to say."
PIERRE-PAUL'S FORGETTABLE TIME WITH DOLPHINS
The Dolphins became the fifth different team for which Pierre-Paul played after starting out with the New York Giants as a first-round pick out of the University of South Florida when he joined them November 28, 2023.
This came after the Dolphins lost Jaelan Phillips to his Achilles tendon injury in the Black Friday game against the New York Jets and before they also lost Bradley Chubb and Andrew Van Ginkel.
But Pierre-Paul never could gain any footing with the Dolphins and he was released Dec. 19 when running back Chris Brooks activated off injured reserve.
This came after JPP was a healthy scratch against the New York Jets after playing only five defensive snaps in his two appearances — against the Washington Commanders in Week 13 and the Tennessee Titans in Week 14.
Remember that this was the season the Dolphins signed Justin Houston, Bruce Irvin and Malik Reed just to have enough edge defenders for the playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Dolphins chose all three of those players instead of bringing back Pierre-Paul.
Now Pierre-Paul wants to see if he can wrap up his playing career a better way.