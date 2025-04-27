Four Veteran Cornerback Options for Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins entered the 2025 NFL draft with a big need at cornerback, and they’re leaving the draft with the same massive need.
The team added Jason Marshall Jr. in the fifth round and a few undrafted free agents, but none of those players project as long-term or even short-term starters. So, the Dolphins still need two starting cornerbacks, with Jalen Ramsey expected to be traded.
Kader Kohou, Cam Smith and Storm Duck likely will factor into the Dolphins’ plans, but the team should look to add at least one veteran cornerback sooner rather than later.
It’s important to note that any veteran signed after Monday doesn’t count against the compensatory pick formula, so teams often wait to sign certain veterans after the draft.
Here are four options the Dolphins should consider at cornerback.
Veteran Cornerback Options for Dolphins
Rasul Douglas
Douglas spent last season with the Buffalo Bills and probably is the best remaining cornerback on the market. Plus, the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported the Dolphins have reached out to Douglas recently.
Douglas made 15 starts for the Bills last season, recording 43 total tackles, five passes defended, and one forced fumble.
He’s been known as a ball hawk throughout his career (19 career interceptions), but 2024 was the first time since 2020 that he had zero interceptions. He also gave up a career-high passer rating of 116.9 and committed a career-high 10 penalties.
Even if Douglas is slowing down a bit, he was still a solid option last season. He’s pretty good in zone coverage and is still capable of handling some man coverage responsibilities.
Shaquill Griffin
Griffin has bounced around the league quite a bit during the last few years, but he had a respectable season with the Vikings in 2024. He finished with 41 total tackles, two interceptions, and six passes defended last season.
Griffin is also a zone cornerback, so he should fit into what the Dolphins have done under defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.
Griffin had actually had a few promising statistical developments last season, too. He allowed the second-lowest passer rating of his career (76.2) and the second-lowest completion percentage allowed (54.5).
It should also be noted that Griffin is a well-disciplined player who hasn’t been penalized more than five times in a single season since 2018. Plus, Griffin made just $4.5 million with the Vikings last season, compared to Douglas’ $7 million.
Mike Hilton
Hilton spent the past four seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s an interesting option because he’s primarily played in the slot for most of his career.
If the Dolphins view Kohou as a potential starter outside — he played OK outside at the end of last season — and want to give players like Smith and Duck a chance to prove themselves, Hilton could man the slot position.
Hilton’s numbers weren’t good last season, but the entire Bengals defense struggled quite a bit against the pass. He allowed a 105.6 passer rating and a 78.3 percent completion percentage.
One benefit to Hilton is that he had his best season defending the run in 2024. He’s struggled with tackling throughout his career, but dropped his missed tackle rate to a career-low 7.5 percent last season.
Asante Samuel Jr.
This feels like an incredible long shot, as Samuel doesn’t fit with the type of player the Dolphins have added this offseason. That said, the cornerback class lacks good players, and Samuel is good when on the field.
He played in just four games for the Chargers last season after suffering a shoulder injury “outside of practice.” He played more than 1,000 snaps in 2023 and 2022, recording seven interceptions, 22 pass breakups, and an opposing passer rating of 81 (2022) and 98 (2023).
Samuel also played under defensive coordinator Jesse Minter last season. Like Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Minter is a member of the Mike Macdonald coaching tree.
The Dolphins have made a point to bring in tough, physical players this offseason, which isn’t exactly Samuel's game. As we said, this is a long shot, but Samuel probably is the most talented free agent left.