New Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy added his name to those of 52 current and former NFL players in a letter sent to Attorney General William Barr demanding a full investigation into the death of Georgia resident Ahmaud Arbery.

The letter was signed by longtime Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Anquan Boldin, co-found of the Players Coalition. Among the long list of current and former players who put their name as co-signers was former Dolphins cornerback Troy Vincent, who is now executive vice president of football operations for the NFL.

Arbery, who would have turned 26 today, was shot and killed while jogging in a residential area in Brunswick, Georgia, in February, but the incident gained national attention this week when a video surfaced.

Local prosecutors said this week, after the video surfaced, that they would bring the case to a grand jury. George McMichael and his son, Travis, were arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting,

The two made their first court appearance Friday, according to The Associated Press, and were read the charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Georgia does not have a hate crime law, which is what prompted Boldin and the others to write a letter to Barr calling for a federal investigation.