Lamm Lands on IR; Dolphins Poach Young Offensive Lineman
The Miami Dolphins might be looking at having to use their fourth and fifth offensive tackles for the second time in four games when they face the New York Jets in their must-win season finale Sunday.
Terron Armstead already was a major question mark after pulling himself out of the Week 17 victory against the Cleveland Browns because of his continuing knee problems, but now Kendall Lamm has been lost after being placed on injured reserve Wednesday afternoon.
To take his place on the 53-man roster, the Dolphins signed tackle Braeden Daniels off the Dallas Cowboys practice squad in a move made more toward the future than providing immediate help.
THE END FOR KENDALL LAMM?
What landed Lamm on injured reserve isn't clear because after he missed the Week 15 game at Houston, he played every snap against both the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16 and against Cleveland last Sunday.
The only injury the Dolphins reported in the press box during the game was the knee issue that sidelined Armstead.
Lamm missed the Houston game because of a back injury, so perhaps there was a flare-up.
In any event, it's entirely possible that going on IR means that Lamm has played his final game in the NFL based on his Instagram post this summer indicating this was going to be his final season.
Lamm told The Miami Herald during the season he might reconsider that decision if his body was feeling right, so landing on IR certainly might have an adverse effect there.
THE BOOK ON DANIELS AND WHAT NOW AT TACKLE?
Daniels joins the Dolphins after spending time on four different practice squads this season, with the Houston Texans, L.A. Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and Cowboys.
He was a fourth-round pick of the Washington Commanders out of Utah in 2023 but spent his entire rookie season on IR because of a torn rotator cuff, and the Commanders waived him at the end of training camp this summer.
Daniels' draft profile projects him as a guard/tackle in the NFL and his skill set fits the Dolphins' desire for mobile, athletic offensive linemen.
This was the analysis on Daniels from NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein: "Active, athletic offensive lineman offering room for development at guard or tackle. Daniels is an impactful down blocker with the quickness to handle zone-blocking duties. Firing out and sustaining drive blocks, however, will require much better patience and footwork to keep from whiffing or falling off blocks. Small hands prevent him from latching in as a run blocker or in pass protection, but flurrying hands and a tenacious mirror help him stay in front of rushers. Position versatility and correctable issues could raise Daniels’ draft profile as a middle-rounder with upside."
Since he hasn't played an NFL game and the timing, it would be a shock if Daniels was signed for anything other than for the Dolphins to get a look at him in practice before deciding whether to bring him back for 2025.
Lamm going on IR means rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul will be in the starting lineup again against the Jets on Sunday, the only question being whether it'll be at left or right tackle. If Armstead can't play, then Paul would line up at left tackle with Jackson Carman at right tackle, the same lineup as for the Houston game in Week 15. If Armstead is able to start, then Paul likely would line up at right tackle.
The Dolphins, of course, earlier lost their original starting right tackle Austin Jackson, who went on IR because of a knee injury.