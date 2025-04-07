Late-Round Draft Prospects the Dolphins Should Consider
The Miami Dolphins’ greatest positional needs are well documented, with cornerback, defensive tackle, offensive guard and safety leading the way.
The Dolphins will try to address those as much as possible at the top of the 2025 NFL draft, but finding success as late as the sixth round — like the team did last year with WR/KR Malik Washington — is what makes a roster already with big contracts more manageable from a salary cap standpoint.
There is no way of telling with certainty which players ultimately will be available in the late rounds, and therefore our draft projections are just that — an educated guess on where they may land.
The 13 player scouting profiles and projections below were written exclusively for Miami Dolphins on SI with no emphasis placed on opinions of other NFL scouting pundits, websites or services. Judgment on which players may make the sixth round or later is based on PFF’s Big Board 2025 player ratings, though the actual “Estimated Round Chosen” in this report is not based on any outside grades or predictions, including PFF.
Knowing full well this list will be reviewable for years to come, let it read here first that there are without question mistakes in the evaluation of some of these players in terms of NFL viability, as will be for any player drafted this late. With that limitation in mind, these are some players the Dolphins could consider when the draft is at the point that we’re all — prospects included — watching and waiting on a scrolling ticker.
DRAFT LINEMEN IN NUMBERS
G Luke Kandra, Cincinnati
Kandra was a two-year starter at Cincinnati who has all the movement traits of an outside zone guard.
How Kandra Fits
The Dolphins could utilize Kandra’s physical tools at either guard spot. He went from four sacks allowed in 2023 to none in '24. He is a good outside zone run blocker and good in pass pro when he knows what's coming. Kandra posted elite power/explosion numbers in testing (33 reps at 225, best at NFL Combine) and projects to be at least a good backup and possible starter with improved technique.
Why he would be available
When he gets in trouble, Kandra tends to lean, sometimes off-balanced, into defenders instead of using his feet to get him out of it. He also has what are considered to be short arms at 31 inches.
Estimated round selected: 6th
IOL Clay Webb, Jacksonville State
Webb is intriguing. He began his career at Georgia after a prep career that saw him ranked as a 5-star center prospect. After not playing early at Georgia, he chose to go to a school with guaranteed reps, and he excelled.
How Webb Fits in Miami
Webb looks both good on game film and in his reps against draft-level defensive linemen at the Senior Bowl. Like Kandra, he has the feet of a player the Dolphins typically covet on the offensive line. Webb played all of his college snaps at left guard, showing good lateral movement and quick feet. He has a nasty streak and appears to possess traits to be good in zone or gap schemes, especially in the run game. He has a good anchor in pass protection, though not his strength. At 6-3, 312, he posted a 1.72 10-yd split, 31" vertical jump & 29 reps at the combine, all good numbers. He has interior position versatility as a center.
Why he would be available
He didn’t make it at Georgia and moved on to a much lower level of competition. At times, he does show some slight play strength concerns, especially in pass protection.
Estimated round selected: 6th-7th
G Thomas Perry, Middlebury College (D-III)
Perry is the underdog’s underdog. And despite a near complete lack of suitable competition, he may have the skill set to make it.
How Perry Fits
If Perry played at mid-major even, he would look like a day two guard. He’s unbelievably nasty in the run game with physicality, good movement and strength. Graduated with a 3.96 GPA from one of the most selective small schools in the Northeast and his intelligence shows in his processing on the field. His 38 pro day reps at 225 (five more than NFL Combine best) but may be dwarfed by his 12 reps he’s posted at 380 pounds. He mirrors defenders well in pass protection and played well as an invite to the East-West Shrine game.
Why he would be available
He played small school high school football in Connecticut, which limited his college options. In choosing Middlebury, he presents the pros with the same issue he gave college recruiters as he truly has zero reps in an official game against next-level competition. At the EW Shrine game, he performed well but had a tendency to lean into defenders when he felt pressure in game action, a trait he will need to refine.
Estimated round selected: 7th-UDFA
GETTING DEFENSIVE BACK COVERED
CB Melvin Smith Jr., Southern Arkansas
Smith is one of the more under-the-radar prospects out there. The limited film out there on him looks good, which is likely what got him an invite to the Senior Bowl.
How Smith Jr. Fits
It would not hurt Miami to land multiple cornerbacks in this draft and Smith has the athletic profile and skill set. He played in 45 games outside for SAU, totaling 167 tackles, 37 pass breakups and nine interceptions. He shows good cover skills, rarely caught in a position not turned to the ball. He looks like an instinctive player and is a willing tackler in run support. Smith also handled most of the Muleriders’ (!) kickoff return duties, posting seven returns for 194 yards (27.7 avg.) and a 99-yard touchdown in ’24. At his pro day, he posted explosive numbers at 6-1, 185 pounds (4.36 40-yard dash, 38.5” vert.)
Why he would be available
With the exception of the Senior Bowl, has no reps against high-level competition.
Estimated round selected: 6th-7th
CB Jason Marshall Jr., Florida
Marshall is a player who, based on talent alone, should not be a part of the late-round discussion.
How Marshall Jr. Fits
Marshall is not going to be a middle of the road player who sticks around for years – he’s going to be hit or miss, but if he’s a hit, he could be a press corner in the NFL. He’s 6 feet, 194, ran a 4.48 40, posted a 37.5-inch vertical and a 10-05 broad jump at UF’s Pro Day. He’s better in man than zone. He’s a good tackler and Florida used him a good bit as a blitzer. Marshall played 402 of his 447 snaps last year in outside coverage. He plays the ball well when he’s engaged. His best statistic in 2024 - in 206 coverage snaps, he was targeted just 19 times.
Why he would be available
There are concerns that Marshall’s head is sometimes not in the game. It’s hard to tell if it’s effort or recognition concerns or both, but it led to completions of nine of the 19 balls thrown in his coverage area with two touchdowns. He also tore his labrum and required surgery in late October (a relatively mild shoulder injury).
Estimated round selected: 6th-UDFA
S Keondre Jackson, Illinois State
It’s assumed that Miami will address safety earlier in the draft given it lost both starters from last year, but Jackson could be an option as a backup box safety.
How Jackson Fits
At 6-1, 211, Jackson looks to destroy every ball carrier. Miami has stated it wants to become more physical and Jackson is a player whose effect in that regard would be felt. He does not miss many tackles, has pretty good range and is an asset on special teams. Jackson primarily played in the box and was utilized less in coverage, though he can win in the pass game at the line of scrimmage. He had a diverse stat line in 2024 with 98 tackles (58 solo), 1.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovered and three interceptions. Two of his picks came ISU’s FCS playoff win over Southeast Missouri with the second one returned for a TD and ultimate winning score.
Why he would be available
Lower-level competition and he seems to lack ideal speed. He wants to come downhill first and is a possible liability to bite on receiver/tight end’s first moves.
Estimated round selected: 7th-UDFA
FILLING LESS-PRESSING NEEDS
WR Kaden Prather, Maryland
Prather is a tall receiver who may have been underutilized in his time at Maryland after coming over from West Virginia, especially last season.
How Prather Fits
Prather is 6-4, 204 and ran a better-than-expected 4.46 at the combine. Though he isn’t a fantastic jumper, he does play physical and his size is a problem for corners. He does well in contested catch situations and would give Miami a large possession receiver it knows can hang on to the ball and break tackles after the catch. Prather played all of his snaps outside in college. He does, at times, have the ability to stretch the field and was honorable mention All-Big Ten in ‘23, averaging 15.9 yards per catch with Taulia Tagovailoa at quarterback.
Why he would be available
An underwhelming amount of production in two years with the Terps given his skill set, especially in terms of yards per catch in 2024 (11.1). In his defense, Maryland’s quarterback play dropped significantly in 2024.
Estimated round selected: 6th
LB Teddye Buchanan, Cal
It’s a bit of a struggle to read where Buchanan is going to end up going in this draft. The early projections were very low and rather critical but his game made a jump in 2024. He still remains low on most pundits’ boards, which may be a good thing on draft day for Miami.
How Buchanan Fits
Buchanan played middle linebacker in his one year with the Bears (first team All-ACC) but would possibly benefit from a move to a weakside spot in the NFL. Last year was just his second as a full-time collegiate starter (11 starts as a junior at UC Davis). Buchanan has the desired athletic profile (4.60/40” vert./10-5 broad jump) and shows both short-space explosiveness and power. He is also surprisingly solid in pass coverage and ideally could compete for the role opposite Jordyn Brooks in Miami.
Why he would be available
Early in his career, Buchanan’s instincts were in question but the big issue after having posted a 115-tackle, five-sack season in ’24, is whether he is big enough to maintain his play style as a pro, making him a bit of a "tweener." Also at times, his play speed doesn’t seem to match his 40 time.
Estimated round selected: 6th
WR Daniel Jackson, Minnesota
Jackson is the type of player a team would take a chance on because he has a game more refined than many pro receivers. The only question is if he can still get open at the next level based on his athleticism.
How Jackson Fits
At 6 feet, 195, Jackson has the size to offer the Dolphins some position flexibility but he would likely be best suited at slot. He catches anything in the vicinity, even if he's getting lit up by a defender. He breaks tackles for short extra gains and excels at back shoulder catches. He comes off on film looking polished and a sharp route runner. Is a talented ball tracker, positioning himself to make plays even in tight windows. Could provide a short-yardage receiving option with 38.5-inch vertical.
Why he would be available
Teams looking for upside may shy away from Jackson as he is making the most out of his physical gifts and a 4.63 time in the 40-yard dash. He could struggle against press coverage if he doesn’t get stronger and may not have a lot to add as a special teamer.
Estimated round selected: R7-UDFA
MIAMI DOESN’T NEED RUNNING BACKS!
RB Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech
In a normal year, Brooks would be gone by the sixth round, but the guess here is that he may be available due to the running back class being the deepest position of this draft, top to bottom.
How Brooks Fits
The Dolphins showed a need last year for a back who can near single-handedly get you a yard when you need one. Brooks may be the best player in the draft in that regard. He’s compact and thick (5-9, 214) and plays low, daring defenders to take him on. Has Dameon Pearce/Marshawn Lynch vibes at times. Brooks plays with contact balance, vision and a surprising ability to make defenders miss in short space. He has a career rushing average over 5.3 yards and pleasantly surprised at the combine with a 4.56 forty time, along with a 35-inch vertical and 10-0 broad jump. In terms of a fit for Miami’s running back group, he is a perfect complement to what’s in place and could immediately challenge Alexander Mattison for reps, if not a roster spot.
Why he would be available
Brooks does not have the quick burst or top-end speed of other backs in this class. He also has a ton of mileage with 633 touches in the last two years alone.
Estimated round selected: 6th
RB Jalen White, Georgia Southern
White is an intriguing player with a mix of characteristics that leave you wondering if he can make the transition.
How White Fits
White is 6-1, 207 but runs like he’s 225, and could help Miami in much the same way as Brooks. He made CFB scribe Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freak List” in 2023 with insane strength numbers (620-lb. squat, 360-lb. bench and 350-lb. power clean). He set a then-Alabama high school season rushing record with 3,517 yards and is thick in his lower half. He played in an outside zone-heavy scheme with the Eagles averaging 5.3 yards per carry for his career. Ran a reported 4.57 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day with a 36-inch vertical and 20 reps on bench.
Why he would be available
Small-school concerns, though he did play well in his career against FBS competition (see: 2022-23). Spent much of 2024 dealing with nagging ankle injuries. A deep running back class does not help his cause.
Estimated round selected: 7th-UDFA
REVITALIZING SPECIAL TEAMS
S Marques Sigle, Kansas State
Sigle is an outstanding athlete who started at safety for the Wildcats but may be limited by his size at the next level.
How Sigle Fits
Miami lost the services of special teams standout Siran Neal in free agency and the team could use a gunner. And while 5-11, 199 may be an issue when looking to compete at safety, Sigle would be learning from a smaller safety in Ashtyn Davis, which could benefit him. Sigle was good in run support, lining up primarily at slot and box safety. He blew up the NFL combine, blazing to a 4.37 in the 40 (with a 1.5 second 10-yard split), a 38-inch vertical and a 10-10 broad jump.
Why he would be available
Sigle’s viability as an NFL safety is related primarily to his size. Though he plays fast, he’s often a step slow to react. There are safeties in this draft who are smaller but can still get it done on defense, but for Sigle the size shows in the form of the occasional broken tackle.
Estimated round selected: 6th-7th
WHO HAS THE GUTS TO TAKE HIM?
NT Desmond Watson, Florida
Whoever takes Watson — whether it be in the draft or post-draft free agency — will instantly have a big story on their hands, literally and figuratively.
How Watson Fits
At 6-5, 464, Watson would be the heaviest player in NFL history by 84 pounds, but he is surprisingly gifted both in the strength department and with his relative athleticism. At Florida, he benched 520 and squatted 720 pounds and was darn near unmovable in the run game, as one might expect. His 38 reps at 225 pounds during UF’s Pro Day were five more than the top mark at the ’25 NFL combine (Kandra 33). Watson’s hands are noticeably strong on film as ball carriers are simply immobilized in his grasp. He also was athletic enough to have played both FB and RB (1 att., 1 yd., 1 first down) in rare short-yardage situations. If he works out, he could be a factor at a minimum on short-yardage and goal-line situations. If he could bring his fitness to a level that would allow him to play more, he would also be a Miami scheme fit as a backup while legitimately being an occasional option in short-yardage fullback situations a la Christian Wilkins, as well as on kick block teams.
Why he would be available
The weight and the limitations that come from it is the obvious issue. His snap count likely will always remain low and that is a roster spot to consider.
Estimated round selected: 7th-UDFA