Latest Info on More Dolphins Injuries
The agent for wide receiver Braxton Berrios told a Miami-based sportscaster Sunday night his client believes the knee injury he sustained against late in the 16-10 loss against the Indianapolis Colts "is significant".
According to agent Drew Rosenhaus, Berrios, who is also the team's return specialist, will have an MRI on his left knee Monday.
Instant replay showed his left knee buckling on his last kickoff return when he suffered the injury,
Should Berrios have a serious injury and be forced to miss time, the second-team punt returner is wide receiver Malik Washington, who excelled at the spot in the preseason. The second-team kickoff returner is running back De'Von Achane.
Berrios could potentially be replaced at wide receiver by Dee Eskridge or Erik Ezukanma, who are on the practice squad. Eskridge is the more likely candidate to be signed to the active roster.
HUNTLEY LEAVES GAME WITH SHOULDER INJURY
Quarterback Tyler Huntley, who left the game with a shoulder injury in the third quarter, was evaluated by the team's medical staff and did not return.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said after the game he did not have any new information on Huntley's injury.
“He’s a tough dude. Coming off the field, he was trying to say he was going to be good," McDaniel said. "When the paid professionals that are on our medical team talk to him about the things that he’d have to do, and put him through some strength testing stuff, I think he wasn’t. I don’t really know the extent of it, but I know it was going to take a lot to keep him out."
Cornerback Storm Duck also left the game early. He sustained an ankle injury and eventually was ruled out.