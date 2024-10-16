Let the Trade Speculation Begin
The Miami Dolphins watched two of their division opponents pull off big trades Tuesday, exactly three weeks before the 2024 NFL trade deadline, and the speculation game is in full swing as to whether they could join the party.
National media outlets already have been suggesting players who the Dolphins could acquire via trade or send away via the same method, and among the names mentioned have been Tyreek Hill, Emmanuel Ogbah, Trey Lance and Russell Wilson.
The Dolphins have pulled off trades at or around the trade deadline three of the past five years, including the big deal for Bradley Chubb in 2022, so it's obvious they're not afraid to go for the big move.
And while they have only $6 million of cap space, according to the NFLPA, there usually is way to structure or restructure a contract if the Dolphins — or any team, for that matter — want to make a deal happen.
So let's examine some of the speculation that's surfaced.
WHY LANCE TRADE IS A LONG SHOT
In a story about "trades that need to happen," Cody Benjamin of CBSSports.com has the Dolphins acquiring former third overall pick Trey Lance from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fifth-round pick.
The rationale there, of course, involves Lance's experience working with Mike McDaniel as a rookie with the San Francisco 49ers.
Lance made six appearances for the 49ers that rookie season, went 1-1 as a starter and had a good 97.3 passer rating. But Lance had a poor performance in the 2022 opener, was injured early in Week 2 and never played another down for the 49ers after Brock Purdy emerged as a rookie seventh-round pick before he was traded to Dallas for a fourth-round pick in the summer of 2023.
"Tua Tagovailoa is apparently on track to return to the field this season, despite some medical experts suggesting his concussion history," Benjamin wrote. "Since when has Miami succeeded at putting all its eggs in the Tua basket, however? Lance remains a project, but he flashed his first-round athleticism under Mike McDaniel in San Francisco, and Dallas has kept him strapped to the bench. He'd make for a low-risk, high-upside rental as added Tagovailoa insurance."
The question that jumps out here is that if McDaniel was high on Lance's potential, wouldn't the Dolphins have made a move for him in August 2023 when he was about to get traded? Also, are we so sure that McDaniel was enamored with him? And why would the Cowboys give up on him as a developmental prospect?
It just doesn't really add up here.
WHY WOULD THE DOLPHINS DUMP OGBAH?
One name mentioned as a candidate to be traded BY the Dolphins is edge defender Emmanuel Ogbah, which is amazing to analyze considering he was out of the NFL as late as mid-July.
NFL.com mentioned him as one of its "seven intriguing players who could be available" and The 33rd Team went as far as to suggest him as one of five trade possibilities for the Detroit Lions after they lost Aidan Hutchinson to a broken leg Sunday.
The premise of both suggestions is that the Dolphins could get into rebuilding or even tank mode if they don't turn things around quickly.
Giving up on the season would seem to be the only reason the Dolphins would even think about trading Ogbah considering they could use more help at outside linebacker, not less.
The Dolphins have three more games before the trade deadline, so the worst they could be at the time would be 2-6, but even then how realistic is it that a team that spent so much money in the offseason would be in tank mode? Again, that's worst-case scenario. What if they end up being 3-5 after their Nov. 3 game against the Buffalo Bills?
Again, the Dolphins have a shortage of pass rushers right now because of the injury to Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb remaining on PUP, so why would dump their most productive edge defender — unless they're made an offer they can't refuse.
OTHER BIG NAMES MENTIONED
We haven't heard anything about the idea of Tyreek Hill going back to the Kansas City Chiefs in a couple of days, which actually is a good thing because that story is getting old.
That it came up in the first place was just about Hill's nonstop trolling on social media and his recent video montage of shots from his time with the Chiefs, culminated with his comment about his special connection with QB Patrick Mahomes.
“You said you’re a Phins fan, you’re hoping I don’t leave,” Hill said Tuesday on a Twitch stream. “I ain’t going nowhere, bro. Don’t listen to my Twitter. that Twitter account just be trolling.”
Trading Hill makes little sense for the Dolphins considering they restructured his contract this summer and would suffer cap consequences, but more importantly would lose their best player (though he really hasn't played to that level so far this season). Again, they would have to be blown away by a massive offer, and it's hard to envision the Chiefs doing that.
Finally, because it's out there that they're available via trade — and every player must be discussed — we don't see any sense in discussing the Dolphins trying to make for either of two Jets veterans, wide receiver Mike Williams and edge defender Haason Reddick.
Williams is too pricey for the way he's looking so far this season coming back from a 2023 knee injury, while Reddick is on the block because he wants a new contract and the Dolphins aren't in position to dish out a big contract at the position with Phillips headed back in 2025 and the investment in first-round pick Chop Robinson.