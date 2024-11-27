Long Takes Big Step with His New Team
David Long Jr. obviously has made a good early impression with his new team.
Just nine days after signing with the Detroit Lions practice squad, the former Miami Dolphins linebacker was signed to the active roster.
Long, a team captain and starter before he was demoted and then waived, was signed to the Lions practice squad Nov. 18. He was elevated for the Lions game against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday and played 13 snaps on defense when Detroit won 24-6 to improve to an NFC-best 10-1.
LONG'S FALL FROM GRACE IN MIAMI
Long started the first six games of the Dolphins' 2024 season, but he lost his starting job to veteran Anthony Walker, Jr. and saw action only on special teams the next two games.
Long was waived Nov. 13, one day after the Dolphins claimed fellow linebacker Tyrel Dodson off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks. Long then went unclaimed on waivers.
After joining the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from the Tennessee Titans, Long had a solid 2023 season with Miami, finishing with a team-high 113 tackles, including two for loss.
Long's play clearly slipped in 2024, as Pro Football Focus ranked him dead last among the 82 linebackers it graded for the season.
"I think that was just a team decision," defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said after Long was waived. "Obviously we have a tremendous amount of love and respect for Dave. He is a starting-caliber NFL backer and at this particular time we know we chose to go with Walk, so it was probably the best move for just all parties involved. It gives him a chance to continue his NFL career and go flourish elsewhere but incredibly grateful for his time here for sure."