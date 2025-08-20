Longtime Dolphins Long-Snapper Back in the NFL
Almost 10 months after his still-mysterious disappearance from the Miami Dolphins, Blake Ferguson is back in the NFL.
The Houston Texans announced Wednesday morning they had signed the long-snapper.
To make room for Ferguson, the Texans waived tight end Tre' McKitty.
Ferguson becomes the second long-snapper on the Houston roster, joining rookie Austin Brinkman. Ferguson's older brother, Reid, is the long-time snapper for the Buffalo Bills.
The Dolphins drafted Ferguson out of LSU in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft and he replaced Taybor Pepper, who had taken over for John Denney, who held the long-snapper job for longer than anybody else in Dolphins history.
FERGUSON'S END WITH THE DOLPHINS
Ferguson's tenure with the Dolphins ended in May when he was among four players released — the others were CB Ryan Cooper Jr., DT Neil Farrell and OL Chasen Hines.
Ferguson ended the 2024 season on the Non-Football Injury list after being placed on NFI following the Week 5 victory against the New England Patriots. The move came after Ferguson had some snapping issues in the victory, though the move to NFI was not performance-related.
After Ferguson was placed on NFI, the Dolphins rotated long-snappers the rest of the season, signing one player after another and elevating them the maximum three times before moving on to the next.
The four long-snappers the Dolphins used were Tucker Addington, Zach Triner, Matt Overton and Jake McQuaide, who recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.