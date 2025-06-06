'Matured' Patrick Paul Ready to Anchor Dolphins' LT Spot
Second-year tackle Patrick Paul’s development is one of the most critical factors to the Miami Dolphins’ short and long-term success, and the team should find out if he’s up to the task pretty quickly.
Paul is expected to be the team’s starting left tackle, following in the footsteps of the recently retired Terron Armstead. The 2024 second-round pick had three starts and 384 total snaps last season, but he mostly sat behind Armstead.
Still, Paul’s confidence seems to be at an all-time high.
“I'm built for this,” Paul told reporters this week. “I've always been ready for the moment, and that's why I play football, to compete at the highest level and to be the best at my job. So, I’m ready.”
Building On Paul’s Rookie Season
Paul’s rookie season tape is a roller-coaster ride. He had some strong performances (Titans, Texans) and struggled when put in compromising positions (Browns, Jets in Week 18).
He started at left tackle in Week 4 against the Titans and Week 15 against the Texans while playing 61 snaps against the Jets in Week 14. In those three games, Paul allowed just six total pressures, with three coming earlier in the season against the Titans.
His profile coming out of Houston showed that he needed to take significant steps in his technique, and there were signs that he took some small ones last season.
“I think for one, he epitomizes a player who didn’t waste his rookie season,” Coach Mike McDaniel said about Paul. “He had a huge transition to make in terms of style of play and kind of really the detail that we ask tackles to play with, and he had Terron Armstead in the building every day.”
“He had a ton of veteran leadership within the room, and he really chopped wood each and every day. I think you could see his big vision scope by the way he chopped wood.”
It’s hard to think of a better player for Paul to learn from than Armstead. The veteran was excellent for his entire career and was known for his technical prowess.
Luckily for Paul, Armstead has remained engaged with the team despite deciding to retire.
“Yeah, he can't leave here alone,” Paul said about Armstead. “But yeah, he swung by, and it was like he never left. Just out here coaching me up on the little details that he sees in my game. So honestly, just telling me that I'm built for it, I'm ready for it, and just being someone that I can look to for advice and being someone I know who supports me.”
Paul has spent a lot of time in the facility working on his technique, even mentioning he was there before the part that’s considered “offseason workouts.”
The 6-foot-7, 333-pound behemoth feels like something clicked into place during all of those extra reps.
“I think I just matured in my game, and that just comes with time,” Paul said. “I think offensive line is an art, and as you go day by day, it's just going to start getting easier. And I think I've reached that point where I know what it is and know what they expect from me, and I know how to do it daily.”
How Paul Can Change Miami’s Offense
Although Paul was a developmental prospect, the Dolphins were willing to take a shot on him because of his high ceiling.
Paul’s massive size and solid athletic profile lend themselves to a complete offensive tackle who can execute any block at all three levels of the field. He doesn’t have any length concerns that will hold him back in pass protection, and he’s plenty aggressive enough in the running game.
The Dolphins love to get their offensive lineman on the move, and typically players who thrive in that area are built more like the team’s starting center, Aaron Brewer, who is listed at 6-1, 295 pounds.
In fact, Paul’s movement skills seem to be taking his own teammates by surprise this offseason.
“Maybe the speed for how big I am,” Paul said when asked why teammates are surprised by his game. “That might throw people off. You see someone who's 6'7", a lot of weight coming at you, you might be shocked, so I'd say that.”
Paul’s surprising movement skills aren’t his teammates hyping him up because they’re supposed to — it showed up on tape last season.
Paul has a long way to go before he can become the all-around stalwart tackle his traits suggest he can be. But he’s done enough sitting and learning at this point. It’s time to see what he’s as a consistent starter.
Ultimately, the Dolphins should know whether Paul was truly “built for this” by the end of the season.