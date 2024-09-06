McDaniel On Board with Brazil Possibility
The Miami Dolphins hold global marketing rights in six countries. One of those countries — Brazil — will be showcased Friday night as the Philadelphia Eagles face the Green Bay Packers.
With Miami holding the marketing rights to Brazil and other Latin American countries such as Colombia and Argentina, along with Spain, one of the topics coach Mike McDaniel addressed during his media session Friday was whether he would welcome the opportunity to play in South America.
The Dolphins have a solid Latin American following, and it could make sense for the National Football League to schedule a Dolphins "home game" next season in Brazil.
"The growth of the game is paramount to everything that we want and everything that keeps our great game going. I think it's an honor to get the opportunity to play a sport that is our country's rock bed, really, at this point, from a viewership standpoint and then be able to take that to other countries around the world in particular," McDaniel said. "You know it will be very special for us hopefully with the opportunity to sometime play in."
THE DOLPHINS' RECENT EXPERIENCE WITH INTERNATIONAL GAMES
While McDaniel would be proud to have the Dolphins represent the NFL globally, he admits playing in another country disrupts daily life. It's not like leaving the day before a game to play in another city in the United States.
"I think sometimes we can't get out of our own way when we look at our individual jobs and lives and what things require," McDaniel said. "Like I'm sure you guys, it's cool to go to another country, but it's an upheaval in your lives. It's the same, it can be the same for teams if you let it."
The Dolphins traveled to Germany last season for a regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs. McDaniel said he felt privileged to represent the NFL, but he felt uncomfortable and uneasy from the moment the team landed,
"I lost a lot of sleep and it was uncomfortable in the moment when we went to Germany," McDaniel said. "But I was really fired up and priviieged because I know the overall, the growth of the game is depending on us playing in this type of atmosphere."
Despite the inconveniences of playing in another country, McDaniel said he would welcome the idea of playing in a game that involves Latin American fans and culture.
"Latin America, based upon being in Miami, I think that's awesome," McDaniel said. "I think it's really cool, I think we will jump at the opportunity when given."