McDaniel Praises Eichenberg Sacrifice, Calls Him 'Great Teammate'
Every offseason move is scrutinized after the Miami Dolphins’ disappointing 2024 campaign.
Considering Miami’s need for offensive linemen and limited salary cap space, the decision to re-sign Liam Eichenberg in free agency raised eyebrows. The former second-round pick struggled as a full-time starter, but coach Mike McDaniel believes he has more to offer the franchise.
“Liam’s taken some bullets and some losses, but great teammate added value, and we’re happy to have him on the Dolphins,” McDaniel said Monday. “And for him to be a starter, he's gonna have to be his best version of himself that he's ever been.”
Eichenberg, 27, re-signed with the Dolphins on a one-year deal after logging over 650 snaps across four positions in his four seasons with Miami. Last season, he allowed two sacks and committed nine penalties over 1,036 snaps at right guard.
The Dolphins traded a third-round pick to move up and select Eichenberg with the 42nd pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He struggled with 10 penalties and nine sacks as a rookie left tackle before switching to left guard, according to Pro Football Focus, and he allowed two sacks and was penalized five times in 2022.
Eichenberg started 2023 as a backup but filled in due to injuries, logging 653 snaps at center, 146 at right guard, and 77 at left guard. He was Miami’s opening-day starter at right guard in 2024 and was available for 17 games, surpassing 1,000 snaps for the first time since his rookie year.
“He really did some things for the offensive line unit that few players would do in terms of sacrifice, position switch and strain,” McDaniel said.
Eichenberg joins James Daniels as Miami’s top guards under contract, but McDaniel added that he feels “free agency has gotten a little longer” entering his fourth offseason as head coach. Miami sits at roughly $16.5 million in available cap space, and the franchise has 10 picks in the draft.
“Liam Eichenberg is well aware that through the different avenues of the remaining free agency and draft, that if Liam Eichenberg is starting next year, he's going to have to be the best player he's ever been,” McDaniel said. “But we see an opportunity right in front of us to improve. And that's going to be competition. And I think Liam is very comfortable with the fact."
A Case For Liam Eichenberg
The Dolphins need another starting-caliber guard, but much more is required to stay competitive in an injury-heavy league. According to Sharp Football’s Rich Hribar, only three teams had a most-used offensive line exceeding 70 percent of snaps in 2024. Only 14 teams had an offensive line combination exceeding 40 percent of snaps — the Dolphins were at 35.7 percent.
While Eichenberg currently is featured in offensive line plans, the offseason maneuvering is incomplete. Despite struggling as a full-time starter, availability outweighs talent when talent isn’t available.
On October 22, 2023, Williams was forced to leave Miami’s prime-time game against the Eagles. Eichenberg stepped in and allowed just one pressure over 49 snaps at center in a rough Philadelphia environment on Sunday Night Football.
Later that year, Williams suffered a season-ending torn ACL on Dec. 14. Eichenberg stepped back in and didn’t allow a sack over 66 plays. Though a useful depth piece, he surrendered three sacks and eight hurries over the next five games.
The Dolphins aren’t positioned to spend big on multiple linemen this offseason, and given the cap constraints, Eichenberg fits a need. While injuries forcing him into the lineup is a looming concern, as a backup he’s the kind of insurance Miami needs for a 17-game marathon.