McDaniel, Tua Discuss Another Heartbreaking Loss
It just was not meant to be. It might have been a different week, but the result was the same for the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins played the Buffalo Bills tight, but still dropped a 30-27 decision when Bills kicker Tyler Bass drilled a 61-yard field goal with 5 seconds left.
It was the second time in as many weeks the Dolphins showed some signs of life on offense, only to lose in the last 10 seconds of the game on a field goal.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel shook his head when describing the second gut-wrenching loss. He said he did not think the kick would be successful and was busy designing the next play from the 49-yard line. He was shocked to see it end the way it did.
"You try to simplify that to one game on your schedule and nothing else. In all seasons people avoid the noise and we have to utilize the challenge of coming back from losing on last-second field goals two weeks in a row," McDaniel said. "The challenge is something that I am counting on to motivate our guys moving on."
Despite quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's very accurate game, Miami could not overcome two negative plays that seemed to turn the game.
The first was a fumble by Raheem Mostert. The second was an unnecessary roughness penalty on safety Jordan Poyer, which extended the Bills' final, game-winning drive. The third-down penalty was crucial as it was at the end of the game and put the Bills in a position to win.
"It was just man to man. Those are mistakes that we have to overcome," Poyer said. "We have an opportunity next Monday night in Los Angeles and we have to get ready."
McDaniel said the Dolphins cannot continue to self-destruct with turnovers and penalties.
"You have to be error-free and we had some errors," McDaniel said. "Although it's difficult, you have to apply the growth towards the next opponent. In this place, if you turn the ball over, they have a very high chance of winning."
TAGOVAILOA'S ACCURACY WAS ENCOURAGING
Tagovailoa wanted to remain optimistic despite the loss.
"It was a great game. We are taking a step in the right direction. We have to keep pushing," Tagovailoa said. "We just have to focus on the next opponent and the week that we have."
Tagovailoa was pleased with the effort the offense gave Sunday. He said he thought the effort was present.
"There's been a lot of jumps with our offense. A lot of guys bought in offensively," Tagovailoa said. "I would say, for the most part, it's a really big step in the right direction.
"There's no moral victories. We lost as a team. You want all three phases to think they are the reason why we didn't win."