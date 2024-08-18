Miami Defeats Washington 13-6; Tagovailoa Perfect On Only Drive
The Miami Dolphins scored their only touchdown on their game's opening drive. That touchdown would stand up Saturday night as they defeated the Washington Commanders 13-6 at Hard Rock Stadium.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, a key player for the Dolphins, started the game and led the team down the field on their first drive for their only touchdown. His perfect 13-yard scoring strike to River Cracraft in the back right corner of the end zone set the tone for the game.
"I wanted to give Tua an opportunity to make a play, and River Cracraft had a great release," McDaniel said. "He really made a good catch in the end zone."
Tagovailoa then exited the game and sat back on the bench. He finished his night perfectly by going 5-for-5, passing for 51 yards, and scoring. He then yielded to Skylar Thompson, who had a rough go of it as he was 8-of-15 for 61 yards.
"We executed the way we wanted to and did what we said we were going to do," Tagovailoa said. "This is the third year that I have been able to compete with River and this is the best training camp he has had. The mental strength that he comes out with every day, I just think that is where his growth has come from."
Tagovailoa did not have Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle in the huddle, as they did not play. The running backs were Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, and Chris Brooks.
Mike White came in the second half and did not do much better. He was 11-of-20 for 116 yards, but 35 of them came on one pass to Erik Ezukanma. Ezukanma would finish the night with five receptions for 65 yards. He led the team in receiving.
Brooks ran hard until he left the game with an injury in the first half. He had 63 yards on five carries but ripped a long 59-yard run to put Miami in position for the first of two Jason Sanders field goals.
"There was a good amount of injuries on both sides," McDaniel said. "However, I did not get any updates that you would hate to hear. You just don't want to see anybody go down."
Anthony Weaver had the young players he's been evaluating lead the defense. Cam Smith saw his first preseason action and played well before leaving the game with a lower extremity injury. He finished the game with four tackles, three of which were unassisted.
First-round pick Chop Robinson had a tackle for loss in the first quarter, while fifth-round selection Mo Kamara had a quarterback sack.
Robinson was downright giddy after the game. He got ribbed by Jaelan Phillips for not doing the Chop dance.
"It's like a dream come true. I was just having fun," Robinson said. "When I went to the sidelines I told JP I was too excited to celebrate."
For the second straight game, Channing Tindall had a quarterback sack. He sacked third-team quarterback Tracy McSorley in the game's closing minutes.
Washington was driving to score the game-tying touchdown and had a third-and-10 at the Dolphins' 11-yard line. They knocked on the door and got to the seven-yard line, but they got no further. Miami took over on downs. White kneeled on the last play to secure the victory.
Miami improves to 2-0 on the preseason, while Washington falls to 0-2. The Dolphins travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers in their final preseason tune-up next Saturday night. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM EDT.