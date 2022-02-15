The 10 Most Deserving Dolphins Hall of Fame Candidates (Not Already Elected)

In the aftermath of Super Bowl LVI and the announcement of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022, there remains a lot of debate on social media involving Players X, Y and Z and whether they belong to be enshrined.

Some of that conversation has involved former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas, who was bypassed in his third consecutive year as a finalist.

With that in mind, here's our ranking of the 10 most deserving former Dolphins players when it comes to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, excluding those already enshrined. The years in parentheses indicate years with the Dolphins.

1. LB ZACH THOMAS (1996-2007)

As we explained after Thomas didn't get the call Thursday night, his time will come. It might not be next year when there are some really impressive first-time candidates (Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis), but it will come. His credentials are just as good as those of Hall of Famers Brian Urlacher and Sam Mills, and we'll repeat here the only reason Mills went in ahead of him this year is that it was Mills' final year of eligibility as a modern-era candidate.

2. G/T BOB KUECHENBERG (1970-84)

Kuechenberg has yet to get into the Hall of Fame despite being an eight-time finalist, though he still has a shot as a senior candidate. Kuechenberg was a six-time Pro Bowl selection who played different spots on the Dolphins offensive line.

3. T RICHMOND WEBB (1990-2000)

Webb became a star on the Dolphins offensive line from the moment he arrived as the ninth overall pick in the 1990 draft and protected Dan Marino's blind side well enough to be selected to the Pro Bowl each of his first seven seasons. He was a second-team member of the NFL All-Decade Team of the 1990s.

4. DE/OLB CAMERON WAKE (2009-18)

One of the best long-shots stories in Dolphins history, Wake was one of the most dominant pass rushers through the 2010s. He was a four-time All-Pro selection (one first-team, three second-team) and a five-time Pro Bowl selection. While there has been no official retirement announcement, Wake hasn't played in the NFL since 2019, so he would become eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2025.

5. WR MARK CLAYTON (1983-92)

One of the most productive receivers in the NFL in the 1980s, Clayton had a record-setting season in 1984 when he finished with 18 touchdowns. He was a two-time second-team AP All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection.

6. S DICK ANDERSON (1968-77)

It remains somewhat surprising that the group of 10 Dolphins Hall of Famers includes only one member of the 1970s defense (Nick Buoniconti). Anderson and Jake Scott are almost interchangeable here, but we'll put Anderson one spot ahead because of his 1973 Defensive Player of the Year award and his place on the 1970s All-Decade second team.

7. S JAKE SCOTT (1970-75)

Scott played three seasons with Washington after the Dolphins traded him, but he made the Pro Bowl five times in his six seasons in Miami and still holds the franchise career record for interceptions.

8. CB SAM MADISON (1997-2005)

Half of the best cornerback tandem in team history, Madison was a four-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selection. It's kind of splitting hairs between Madison and Surtain, but Madison gets the nod here.

9. DT BOB BAUMHOWER (1977-86)

A five-time All-Pro (including one first-team nod) and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Baumhower was the best player on the Miami defense in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

10. RB RICKY WILLIAMS (2002-03, 2005, 2007-10)

We close out our list with the ultra-talented but highly controversial Williams, who had three 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the Dolphins (2002-03, 2009). He also led the NFL in rushing in 2002 with his team-record 1,853 yards and was a key part of the Dolphins winning the AFC East title in 2008. The flip side, of course, is the suspensions, which kept him away from the Dolphins and the NFL in 2004 and 2006.

Others who deserve mention: WR Mark Duper, P Reggie Roby, DE Bill Stanfill.