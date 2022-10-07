Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: New York Jets

The Miami Dolphins will look to rebound from their first loss of the season when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins will look to move to 3-0 in division games after their victories against the New England Patriots in Week 1 and the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.

The New York Jets will go into the game with a 2-2 record following their 24-20 come-from-behind victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.

To get some answers on five major questions related to the Jets, we turned to Publisher Max Goodman of SI Fan Nation sister site Jets Country.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. In the big picture for the Jets, how significant was the Week 4 victory against Pittsburgh?

MG: New York's comeback win in Week 4 over the Steelers was massive, a glimpse of what this team is capable of with Zach Wilson leading the way on offense. For a club that hasn't won two of their first four games since 2017, stacking up victories can go a long way for the confidence and resolve of this group. Sunday was an ugly win, but another performance to build on.

2. What signs have you seen that Zach Wilson will be or won't be the long-term answer at quarterback for the Jets?

MG: What Wilson did in the fourth quarter in his season debut against Pittsburgh was nothing short of remarkable. After a shaky beginning to his day, Wilson was 10-for-12 with 128 yards and a score in the fourth, paving the way to another dramatic victory. The elite arm talent is there, the playmaking ability is on full display, he looks more mature this year. It's just a matter of avoiding ill-advised decisions and he'll continue to grow in 2022.



3. How big of a disappointment was it for the Jets not to be able to land Tyreek Hill in the offseason when they were one of the two finalists?

MG: To be honest, I hadn't thought about the Hill sweepstakes until this week when it came up again on social media. It was a blow for this organization for sure, since they came so close and fell short, but to come away with Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and more using the draft picks it migh ha've taken to get Hill, it certainly softens the blow. Besides, this team is probably one more year away from true contention. To build this core, with the flashes they've shown already in 2022, it's easy to be excited about the future (and the trades/signings they'll be able to make this coming offseason)



4. How have the team's three first-round picks — Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson — performed so far and what is their ceiling?

MG: Hard to put a finger on their ceiling. We're talking about a top wide receiver, an edge rusher who's capable of wreaking havoc in the pocket and a cornerback who's poised to be one of the very best in the NFL. They've already been making plays: Wilson was spectacular in New York's comeback over Cleveland, Johnson has 1.5 sacks, and Gardner has shut down some talented wideouts.



5. What's a realistic expectation for this Jets team in 2022?

MG: If they keep winning close games then I think we could see the Jets on "In The Hunt" postseason graphics by the month of December. Realistically, they'll be on the outside looking in, hovering below .500. But this year is all about growth. If they can continue to hang with other good teams, this will be a launching pad for 2023 and beyond.