Grading the Dolphins Draft of 2019

The common belief is that it takes at least three years to properly evaluate a draft, so how did the Miami Dolphins fare with the 2019 edition?

Along with the multitude of draft grades that came out right after the 2022 NFL draft was completed came the admonishment that any draft can't properly be judged for at least three years.

Doing some quick math, this means that the draft anybody now should be in position to properly evaluate is the 2019 edition.

So let's do just that and evaluate the Miami Dolphins 2019 draft.

MIAMI DOLPHINS 2019 DRAFT

Round 1 — DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson

The proof that the Dolphins hit on this pick is the fact they recently exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, fully guaranteeing his 2023 salary. It took a while for Wilkins to really break through, but he was a big key to the Dolphins defense's success in 2021. In hindsight, the Dolphins could have chosen Brian Burns or Jeffery Simmons instead, but Wilkins has been as good (even better) as anybody else picked after him in the first round.

Round 2 — No selection

This certainly was an interesting round, with the Dolphins trading down from 48th to 62nd with New Orleans and picking up a 2020 second-round selection in the process, and then trading that 62nd pick to Arizona for quarterback Josh Rosen. While we can't fault the Dolphins for trying to land a potential franchise quarterback — Rosen had been the 10th overall pick in 2018 — that trade obviously flopped because Rosen was a washout in Miami. The 2020 second-round pick was used to select Raekwon Davis, so the round wasn't a total failure.

Round 3 — OL Michael Deiter, Wisconsin

Deiter started at guard as a rookie and then again at center last year, though his 2021 season was interrupted by a leg injury. The jury is still out on what kind of NFL offensive lineman will become.

Round 4 — No selection

That pick went to the Saints as part of the second-round trade-down.

Round 5 — LB Andrew Van Ginkel, Wisconsin

After he got a late start as a rookie because of a training camp injury, Van Ginkel has become a major contributor to the defense. He started 25 the past two seasons and had 9.5 sacks combined. This has turned into a very, very good fifth-round pick.

Round 6 — T Isaiah Prince, Ohio State

The Dolphins' own sixth-round pick went to Tennessee as part of the Ryan Tannehill trade, while Prince was taken with a pick obtained in that New Orleans deal in the second round. Prince was released during his rookie season, a rare occurrence for a rookie draft pick.

Round 7 — FB Chandler Cox, Auburn; RB Myles Gaskin, Washington

That Gaskin has been the Dophins' rushing leader the past two seasons tells you he's been a steal in the seventh round — even though it's not like the Dolphins running game has been very effective. Cox was barely used his first two seasons before the Dolphins decided to do away with the fullback position in 2021 — with all due respect to Wilkins' cameos at the position.

EVALUATING THE 2019 DOLPHINS DRAFT CLASS

That the Dolphins still have four of the six members of that draft class after three seasons certainly is a positive, particularly with Wilkins and Van Ginkel becoming key members of the defense. The Rosen trade was one to forget because of how badly he flopped in Miami, but that 2022 second-rounder to trade down helped soften that blow. All things considered, it was a pretty good haul for the Dolphins and it will get even better if Deiter becomes a long-time starter. Grade: B