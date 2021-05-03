Dolphins Draft Universally Acclaimed

There was an awful lot of love out there from national draft analysts for what the Miami Dolphins did in the 2021 NFL draft.

As those analysts handed out grades, the A's were flying for Miami, with even a couple of A pluses thrown in. In fact, it was practically impossible to find anybody who didn't at least like Miami's draft.

Here's a sample of national reviews:

Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports

Analysis: The Dolphins’ 2020 draft had a safe feel to it. They went for fit and reached on a few picks. There were very few trades once the draft process was in motion. In 2021, however, Miami got aggressive up high. The Waddle and Phillips picks are swings for the fences. Phillips, in particular, carries big risk, but we get the upside if his character and medical evaluations were thoroughly vetted. Day 2 was more passive, and the picks were more conservative. Overall, Miami filled holes but might have left a few shells in the chamber in not grabbing one of the top four or five running backs. Grade: B

Nate Davis, USA Today

Did they get too cute with their circuitous route from No. 3 to No. 6? TBD. But this much is sure: Despite a sensible near-term commitment to help second-year QB Tua Tagovailoa, neither Pitts nor Chase is walking through that door. It will be a moot point if WR Jaylen Waddle, a teammate of Tagovailoa's at Alabama, becomes the second coming of Tyreek Hill, to whom he's been compared. And, collectively, first-round DE Jaelan Phillips, second-round S Jevon Holland and OT Liam Eichenberg and third-round TE Hunter Long could form a strong class. But the Fins' future considerations could have a hard time compensating for the immediate opportunity cost. Grade: B

Trevor Sikkema, The Draft Network

Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips, Jevon Holland, and Liam Eichenberg were all top-five players at their position, with Phillips as EDGE1, Waddle as WR2, Holland as SAF2, and Eichenberg as OT5. This was a great draft for the ‘Phins. Grade: A

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated

There were few of us out there who missed badly on projecting Miami’s first round based on their most glaring needs. Trading back into the top 10 almost locked them into a top wide receiver. Keeping the 18th pick almost guaranteed them an edge rusher. They did not disappoint. This will be a formative draft for Chris Grier and Brian Flores, who have already transformed the Dolphins into a relevant division power player but now have to shift the gear into a team dripping with playmaking talent good enough to consistently compete with Buffalo and New England. Their picks reflected as much; a mix of top-end skill and speed, with high risk-reward potential (Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips) and a handful of safer bets that should be able to contribute right away. Liam Eichenberg and Hunter Long will not be as frequently discussed but could serve as foundational blocks that, if they play up to their potential, will go a long way toward rounding out the operation. While much of the success of this team hangs in the balance of Tua Tagovailoa’s left arm, there is little else Miami could have done. Grade: A-

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Looking at this roster, I don't think it's far away from being a Super Bowl contender, and the Dolphins hit their major needs. The other major bonus is that they ended up moving down three spots from No. 3 after some maneuvering and picked up that 2023 first-round pick. This is a stellar class overall, and the AFC East is going to be a fun race in 2021. Grade: A-

John McClain, Houston Chronicle

They loaded up in the first two rounds with WR Jaylen Waddle, DE Jaelen Phillips, S Jevon Holland and OT Liam Eichenberg. Waddle is a big-play receiver who’ll make an immediate impact. Phillips helps the pass rush and Holland the pass coverage and run defense. Eichenberg could solve a problem if he can start as a rookie. Grade: A+

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Analysis: In Waddle and Phillips, the Dolphins took big swings on two talented players with injury issues. If they hit, Miami will be playoff-bound in short order. Holland and Eichenberg were solid picks in need areas, and finding a tight end like Long in the third should help address potential free-agent losses after the season.Miami traded its fifth-round pick (No. 156) to the Steelers for a 2022 fourth-rounder, which is almost always the right call. Coleman’s length and athleticism make him a prototypical seventh-round pick in that he has plenty to improve upon but has a high ceiling. Doaks should provide competition in the backfield. Grade: A

The Score

The Dolphins reeled in two of theScore's top 11 overall prospects, making their class a success before Day 2 began. Waddle's a dynamic weapon who can stretch the field, and the chemistry he had with Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama should pay off immediately. Phillips was our top-ranked pass-rusher - Chris Grier has to be thrilled about landing him at No. 18. Holland and Eichenberg will compete for starting roles immediately, while Long is a polished prospect whose blocking ability will get him on the field in a part-time role as a rookie. Grade: A

Ryan Dunleavy, New York Post

Analysis: Waddle brings game-breaking speed to the offense – reunited with former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa – and special teams. When you have four top-42 picks you can swing for the fences with Phillips (three concussions but big pass-rush ability). Four players with first-round grades? Grade: A+

Luke Easterling, Draft Wire

Jaylen Waddle is the most explosive pass-catcher in this draft, and Jaelan Phillips could be a bargain if he’s able to stay healthy. Jevon Holland is solid, but taking him over Moehrig was puzzling. Liam Eichenberg is a polished, pro-ready tackle, even though there were higher-upside prospects at that position available. Hunter Long should pair well with Mike Gesicki, but waiting until the seventh round to take a running back made absolutely no sense. Grade: B-

Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield, Touchdown Wire

As the Dolphins have put the full weight of their faith behind Tua Tagovailoa, there was no need for the Dolphins to get aggressive with a quarterback with the sixth overall pick. Instead, general manager Chris Grier did the smartest thing possible by reuniting Tagovailoa with Jaylen Waddle, the Alabama yards-after-catch monster who brings Tyreek Hill to mind with his ability to compress any field to his liking. Then, head coach Brian Flores got a couple of potential stars on the defensive side of the ball with Miami edge-rusher Jaelan Phillips at the 18th overall pick, and Oregon safety/slot defender Jevon Holland in the second round. Phillips was the consensus best edge defender in this class, and Holland is a perfect fit with a team that demands effective versatility from its defensive backs. Those three picks make the rest of the Dolphins’ draft, which was a bit of a mixed bag, perfectly okay. You have to like Notre Dame offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg a lot more than I do to make that second-round pick a resounding success — I had Eichenberg as my 11th-ranked tackle in this class, and his rudimentary ability to use leverage and work with his hands makes me wonder if he’ll succeed at tackle or guard at the NFL level. That’s a big project for offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre. Grade: A-

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News

This was another great draft for Brian Flores and GM Chris Grier. Waddle keeps improving the big-play potential Around Tua Tagovailoa and Eichenberg should be his new starting right tackle. Long will help as a run blocker and additional receiver. Phillips will thrill Flores rushing the passer from several places in his front seven. Despite limited overall quantity, the quality was hard to beat with most key needs met. Grade: A

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

The Dolphins added two impact players in the first round, as both Waddle and Phillips have Pro Bowl upside and should be starters from the moment they join the team. Holland is an interesting addition too, as his versatility could allow him to wear a number of hats in head coach Brian Flores’s defense. Eichenberg has the size and footwork skills to man the team’s right tackle spot, and Long could be a valuable part of Miami’s future. He complements Mike Gesicki at tight end in the short term, and brings the tools to become Gesicki’s eventual replacement in the long run. Grade: A