The Final Dolphins-Raiders Week 3 Injury Report ... And What It Means

The Dolphins will go into the game in good shape from a health standpoint outside of the Tua Tagovailoa issue

The Miami Dolphins' injury situation starts and ends with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and that's pretty much literally.

The 2020 first-round pick officially was ruled out Friday for the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, but he was the only player on the team who even got a game status designation.

That means that every other player on the 53-man roster will be available for the game.

Every player outside of Tua also was a full participant in practice Friday, including wide receiver Jakeem Grant (ankle) and offensive lineman Jesse Davis (knee), who were limited in the first practice of the week after being injured in the 35-0 loss against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday.

This means the Dolphins will have every option available when it comes to determining how to line up the offensive line after the rough performance against Buffalo.

As a reminder, the other players on the injury report this week were WR DeVante Parker, WR Preston Williams and DE Emmanuel Ogbah, but all three practiced fully all week.

The Raiders ruled out three players Friday, including former Dolphins guard Richie Incognito, who will miss a third consecutive game with a calf injury.

Starting running back Josh Jacobs, meanwhile, was listed as doubtful with an ankle injury that kept him out of the Raiders' Week 2 victory against Pittsburgh.

Former Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake started against Pittsburgh, though it was veteran Peyton Barber who ended up with the most carries for Las Vegas in that game.

The two players ruled out besides Incognito were safeties Dallin Leavitt (concussion) and Roderic Teamer (ankle).

No other player got a game status designation, confirming what was already expected, that quarterback Derek Carr will be in the starting lineup despite sustaining an ankle injury last Sunday.