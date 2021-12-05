Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Dolphins-Giants Week 13 Halftime Highlights and Lowlights

    Breaking down the big plays in the first half of the Miami Dolphins game against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium
    A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their Week 13 game against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium.

    DOLPHINS HIGHLIGHTS

    -- The Dolphins sidetracked the Giants' first drive by sniffing out a screen pass to Saquon Barkley for a 3-yard loss on second-and-7 from the New York 9. Andrew Van Ginkel is the one who made the tackle, but Eric Rowe's penetration killed that play.

    -- The Dolphins' first offensive play was an easy 9-yard pick-up after Tua taked a handoff and hit Jaylen Waddle after rolling out.

    -- Punter Michael Palardy unleashed a high 53 punt to pin the Giants back at the 7-yard line to start their second drive. He's really come on in recent weeks after a bad start to the season.

    -- Van Ginkel was on the flip side of another big loss by the Giants when his penetration led to Elandon Roberts tackling Saquon Barkley for a 5-yard loss on a running play.

    -- Xavien Howard took advantage of Mike Glennon trying to force a deep pass against double coverage, high-catching the ball for his fourth interception of the season.

    -- Linebacker Jerome Baker was right on top of another Giants screen, this one ending in a 1-yard loss.

    -- Jevon Holland's pressure off a blitz forced Glennon to hurry his throw on a third-down incompletion that forced the Giants to settle for a field goal.

    -- Salvon Ahmed had the Dolphins' best run of the half when he benefited from a huge hole on the right side to gain 11 yards.

    -- Tua did a nice job of going to his second read to hit a wide-open DeVante Parker for a 12-yard pick-up.

    -- Jason Sanders was dead on on a 48-yard field goal attempt to tie the score 3-3 midway through the second quarter.

    -- Van Ginkel came up with another big play when he stuffed Devontae Booker for no gain on a running play.

    -- The Dolphins put together an impressive two-minute drive that featured mostly short passes, though there was a nice 17-yard completion to DeVante Parker near the sideline on a back-shoulder throw by Tua.

    -- Tua completed the drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Mack Hollins, who first juggled the ball before securing the catch.

    DOLPHINS LOWLIGHTS

    -- On the Dolphins' first running play of the game, Myles Gaskin was stuffed for no gain on a second-and-1 to create a third-down situation.

    -- The Dolphins' first drive ended with a third-down incompletion where Jaylen Waddle looked like he was held and then he couldn't grab a pass that was thrown behind him.

    -- On the play before Howard's interception, Byron Jones gave up a 20-yard completion to Kenny Galladay on a back shoulder throw when Jones' back was to Glennon when he ball arrived.

    -- The Dolphins' second possession ended with a third-down sack after a short pass to Mike Gesicki netted only 1 yard.

    -- Palardy's second punt didn't work out as well because after his 50-yard kick from the Dolphins 2, Pharoh Cooper's 15-yard return set up the Giants at the Miami 37 and they took advantage to get a field goal and a 3-0 lead.

    -- A promising ended on third down when on third-and-6, Tua failed to set his feet and short-hopped a pass over the middle intended for Albert Wilson.

    -- Mike Gesicki has made a lot of great catches this season, but he failed to come down with a pass in the end zone that might have been Tua's best throw of the first half.

