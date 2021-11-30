Dolphins 2021 Week 13 Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins won for a fourth consecutive week with their rout of the Carolina Panthers, and this one seems to resonate with national analysts a little bit more.

After moving up an average of a little more than two spots based on our survey of seven national outlets — SI.com, NFL.com, Pro Football Network, CBSSports.com, Yahoo Sports, USA Today and ESPN — the Dolphins moved up an average of almost five spots (from 25.6 out of 32 teams to 20.9) following their 33-10 victory against Carolina.

The Dolphins are ranked heading into Week 13 as high as 18th (by NFL.com and CBSSports.com) and as low as 23rd (by Yahoo Sports and Pro Football Network).

The Dolphins continue their three-game homestand Sunday against the New York Giants, followed by their bye and the rematch against the New York Jets.

Here's a roundup of the 2021 power rankings heading into Week 13, with the previous ranking in parentheses and the comments from each outlet:

Sports Illustrated

Ranking: No. 21 (28)

Analysis: "Tua Tagovailoa’s efficient. The defense is coming on. And with back to back games against the New York teams looming, .500 is very much in sight."

NFL.com

Ranking: No. 18 (24)

Analysis: "This was the Dolphins team we expected to see. The defense is humming and the offense is on the rise, with young Tua Tagovailoa healthy and efficient under center. Tua finally reached the 16-start mark in Sunday's 33-10 win over the Panthers, and his career numbers may surprise you: 67 percent completion rate, 3,515 yards, 27 total touchdowns, 12 turnovers and a 90.5 passer rating. That's the production of an above-average starter, and given his age (23) and limited experience, one can reasonably expect the former first-round pick to continue to improve. Deshaun Watson to the Dolphins has sometimes felt like a fait accompli, but Tua can flip the script with a strong close to the season."

ESPN

Ranking: No. 21 (25)

Analysis: "Look at what a four-game winning streak does. Tua Tagovailoa said after the Dolphins' dominant victory over Carolina that they're finally looking like the team they expected to be. After allowing the most yards in the NFL during its seven-game losing streak, Miami has rebounded into one of the league's elite defenses. It is second in the NFL in defensive EPA over the past four weeks, trailing only New England. The Dolphins will likely need some help to make the playoffs, but they should handle the Giants and Jets over their next two games."

CBS Sports

Ranking: No. 18 (23)

Analysis: "With four straight victories, the Dolphins are in the playoff hunt. The defense has improved, while Tua Tagovailoa is playing good football."

Pro Football Network

Ranking: No. 23 (28)

Analysis: "The Dolphins are beginning to resemble the team we believed they could be heading into 2021. The defense suffocated Cam Newton and the Carolina offense, and Tua Tagovailoa is playing in a Mac Jones-esque role for Miami. He’s facilitating passes to his playmakers (Jaylen Waddle) while making throws that intermittently impress. The Dolphins still struggle to run the football. Regardless, if they can get contributions from rookie defenders Jevon Holland and Jaelan Phillips, this defense could suffocate opposing offenses when they make just slight mistakes. These teams have won games and made some believe they would make a playoff push, but each has flaws so significant we can only see them making a playoff run if we squint really hard while also dropping acid."

Yahoo Sports

Ranking: No. 23 (25)

Analysis: "The Dolphins play the Giants this week, then get the Jets. If they win both, they'd be 7-7 heading into games against the offensively challenged Saints and Titans. Then Week 18 will be against the Patriots, who could have their playoff seed determined and sit some starters. Is it likely the Dolphins finish on a nine-game winning streak? Not at all. But the fact that we can't cross them off the list of teams that could conceivably make the playoffs is remarkable after an ugly 1-7 start."

USA Today

Ranking: No. 22 (26)

Analysis: "Sweep New York's teams in their next two outings, and the Fins – once 1-7 – are amazingly back at .500."