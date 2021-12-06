Dolphins 2021 Week 13 Snap Counts ... And What They Mean

Rookie first-round pick Jaelan Phillips made big news in the Miami Dolphins' 20-9 victory against the New York when he recorded two sacks to set the franchise's single-season rookie record with 8.5.

It's interesting to note, however, that he did that while playing less than 50 percent of the defensive snaps for the first time since the Atlanta game back on Oct. 24. Perhaps became of the game plan or because he had a hip injury in the week that had him listed as questionable on the final injury report, Phillips ended up playing 29 of the 65 defensive snaps against the Giants.

Fellow rookie Jevon Holland, on the flip side, joined the rest of the starting secondary — Xavien Howard, Byron Jones and Eric Rowe, starting for the injured Brandon Jones — in playing every defensive snap. Jerome Baker was close, as he was on the field for 63 plays.

For a third consecutive game, it was Nik Needham who got the most snaps as the fifth DB with 38, compared to Justin Coleman with 22.

What more thing that stood out on defense was the well-spread-out playing time among the linemen, with Emmanuel Ogbah (38), Christian Wilkins (37), Raekwon Davis (34), Zach Sieler (33) and Adam Butler (33) all getting practically the same amount of snaps.

For Sieler, the 33 snaps represented his highest total since Week 4 against the Colts and the 50.8 percentage tied his season high set in Week 2 against Buffalo.

OFFENSIVE THOUGHTS

What stood out on offense came at wide receiver with the return of DeVante Parker, and it involved Albert Wilson and Mack Hollins.

As expected, Jaylen Waddle and Parker got the bulk of the work at the position with 53 and 49 snaps, respectively, but Wilson wasn't far behind with 40 snaps. It was a fourth consecutive game with 35 or more snaps for Wilson after he got that only once in the first nine games.

On the flip side, it's kind of surprising that Hollins only got nine snaps on offense — even though we understand that part of the reasoning might be to not take away from his work on special teams. But it still is surprising to see Hollins with the fewest snaps among the wide receivers — Isaiah Ford got 14 snaps and Preston Williams got 11.

The Dolphins didn't use tight ends as heavily as they did against Carolina, which made sense given Parker's return, and that meant only 10 snaps for rookie third-round pick Hunter Long after he got 24 the previous week.

SPECIAL TEAMS ONLY

Because the game wasn't a blowout like the one against Carolina, the number of non-specialists who didn't get a snap on offense or defense went from three to six: DBs Clayton Fejedelem, Noah Igbinoghene, Will Parks and Sheldrick Redwine; guards Solomon Kindley and Robert Jones.

As we predicted Saturday, Redwine was elevated from the practice squad to help out on special teams and he played 15 of the 30 snaps in that part of the game.

Vince Biegel, who played two snaps at linebacker, was the leader in special teams plays with 25, followed by Fejedelem with 24 and starting linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel with 22 (to go along with his 54 snaps on defense).

The only players who were active but didn't get into the game were backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett and backup center Austin Reiter.