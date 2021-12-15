The First Week 15 Injury Report ... And What It Means

Two players did not practice but neither player was dealing with an injury

The Miami Dolphins were missing two players from their active roster at practice Wednesday, but neither was out because of an injury.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker was listed on the initial injury report of the week ahead of the matchup against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium as not participating with the "injury" listed as "not injury related - resting player."

This isn't the first time the Dolphins have done that this year because cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones were given a veteran rest day prior to two games and tackle Jesse Davis got the same for one game.

Tight end Hunter Long, meanwhile, did not participate in practice because of illness, though we can rule out him having tested positive for COVID because if he had, he would not have been allowed to practice.

Ironically, the Jets also had two players miss practice Wednesday because of illness, CB Isaiah Dunn and LB Hamsah Nasirildeen.

The Dolphins had two players listed as limited participants Wednesday, safety Brandon Jones (ankle/elbow) and tight end Adam Shaheen (knee). Both players are trying to work their way back after missing the past two games with their injuries.

If Jones can't play against the Jets on Sunday, the Dolphins could be without their two starting safeties because Jevon Holland remains on the COVID-19 list.

The Dolphins had a third tight end on their injury report Wednesday, Cethan Carter (thumb), who was one of three players included on the report but who were full participants.

The other two were center Michael Deiter (quad/foot) and cornerback Trill Williams (hamstring).

This clearly was good news regarding Deiter in light of him being see wearing a walking boot for the team walk-through last Wednesday.

JETS INJURY REPORT

Besides the two players out with illness, the Jets had two players who did not practice, tackle George Fant (knee) and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins (knee).

The Fant injury could be significant considering he has started every game at left tackle following his move from right tackle to replace 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton, who sustained a significant knee in the opener and hasn't played sincde.

The Jets had three more players listed as limited Wednesday, including offensive linemen Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) and Dan Freeney (back), as well as starting defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (knee).

While not on the injury report because he's still on IR, Jets running back Michael Carter returned to practice Wednesday.