Breaking Down the Dolphins-Jets Week 15 Inactives

Two of the Miami Dolphins players listed as questionable will be in the lineup for the game against the New York Jets

Following the early-morning news that safety Jevon Holland would not play against the New York Jets, there was better news in terms of the players listed as questionable for the game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Two of the three players listed as questionable, special teams captain Clayton Fejedelem and starting left guard Austin Jackson, will be in the lineup for the Dolphins.

The one player listed as questionable Friday who will be inactive is tight end Adam Shaheen, who will a third consecutive game because of a knee injury. This means another game for rookie third-round pick Hunter Long, who was a regular on the inactive list until Shaheen's injury.

The other Dolphins inactives will be CB Trill Williams, S Will Parks and veteran DT John Jenkins.

Also not playing for the Dolphins will be linebacker Darius Hodge, who was suspended two games by the NFL on Saturday for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

This honestly wasn't a major deal considering Hodge has been inactive every week since the Dolphins claimed off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals in early November.

JETS INACTIVES

For the Jets, as expected, starting left tackle George Fant will be inactive because of the knee injury he sustained a 30-9 loss against the New Orleans Saints last Sunday and his place in the starting lineup is expected to be taken by Connor McGovern.

A surprise inactive for the Jets is defensive end Shaq Lawson, who played for the Dolphins last season before being traded to the Houston Texans in the offseason.

The Jets lineup will include guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins, who both were listed as questionable on the final injury report, as well as running back Michael Carter, who was activated off IR on Saturday.