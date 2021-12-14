Dolphins 2021 Week 15 Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins' average ranking in the seven national outlets we use did not change this week, which maybe makes sense because the team had its bye.

But it was a case of some rankings going up and some rankings going down that produced an identical average position of 18.6 out of the 32 teams in the power rankings produced by Sports Illustrated, NFL.com, ESPN.com, CBSSports.com, Pro Football Network, Yahoo Sports, and USA Today.

There's again a pretty wide split between the most and least favorable view of the Dolphins, with their ranking ranging from a high of 14th (NFL.com, PFN) to a low of 23rd (USA Today).

Here's a roundup of the 2021 power rankings heading into Week 15, with the previous ranking in parentheses and the comments from each outlet:

Sports Illustrated

Ranking: No. 19 (19)

Analysis: "The Dolphins haven’t lost since Halloween and have the Jets coming after the bye week. Life is far better for Brian Flores and Tua Tagovailoa than it was a few months ago. The Dolphins have an emerging defensive star in Jevon Holland and an offense that, if they could somehow establish a running game, would creep back to mediocre in a hurry."

NFL.com

Ranking: No. 14 (15)

Analysis: "Jaylen Waddle's tremendous rookie season has flown under the radar a bit. But let's give it some shine with the help of the NFL Research gang: The first-round pick needs 16 receptions over the last four games to break Anquan Boldin's all-time rookie catch record (101 in 2003). Bet you didn't know that! How about this: Waddle already has six games with eight catches or more this season, tied with Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014 for the most such games by a rookie since at least 1950. Boldin and Beckham is the superstar company you want to be in."

ESPN

Ranking: No. 18 (17)

Analysis: "The fact that Miami's defensive FPI rating is only 0.5 is truly a testament to how poorly it played in the first eight weeks of the season. The defense has carried the Dolphins to five consecutive wins since Week 9 and is currently playing like an elite unit. Offensively, the Dolphins have relied on big plays and efficient play from Tua Tagovailoa, but they have not yet shown the ability to win a shootout. Miami needs to win out to have any hope of making the playoffs, but with its defense playing at this level, anything is possible."

CBS Sports

Ranking: No. 21 (19)

Analysis: "They were on a five-game winning streak when they went to the bye. Can they regain that momentum this week against the Jets?"

Pro Football Network

Ranking: No. 14 (15)

Analysis: "The Dolphins were on a roll the past five weeks, winning each of their five contests following a seven-game skid. Their bye week comes at a good time. Miami’s offense is moving the ball decently enough, but there is no explosiveness whatsoever. They absolutely must find a way to get the ball downfield, at least as a change of pace. The real reason for Miami’s turnaround has come on the other side of the ball. Their defense has played far closer to their potential since their awful start to the year. They have immense talent at cornerback, and Jevon Holland has proven to be one of the best rookies in the NFL."

Yahoo Sports

Ranking: No. 21 (23)

Analysis: "DeVante Parker could have a nice impact down the stretch. He is finally healthy again, and whenever he has played he has been a favorite target of Tua Tagovailoa. It's a big final stretch of the season for the 28-year-old Parker, whose career has been full of ups and downs."

USA Today

Ranking: No. 23 (22)

Analysis: "Bye week paused their five-game winning streak, and Miami returns with its running back room on reserve/COVID-19 list. Still, more roadblocks likely required for Fins to stumble against the Jets."