Dolphins 2021 Week 16 Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins made it six in a row this past Sunday and accomplished a feat done only once before in the NFL in getting to 7-7 after a 1-7 start.

But the manner in which the Dolphins defeated the New York Jets apparently didn't impress the national media, based on a survey of national NFL power rankings.

Based on the seven national outlets we use for our weekly rankings roundup — SI, NFL.com, ESPN. CBSSports.com, Pro Football Network, Yahoo Sports and USA Today — the Dolphins' average position among the 32 teams moved only from 18.6 to 17.7 following the 31-24 victory against the New York Jets.

There remains a pretty wide split in how the Dolphins are viewed, with their latest ranking ranging from a high of 13th (NFL.com, PFN) to a low of 22nd (SI).

Here's a roundup of the 2021 power rankings heading into Week 16, with the previous ranking in parentheses and the comments from each outlet:

Sports Illustrated

Ranking: No. T-22 (19)

Analysis: "It hasn’t been a murderer’s row of offenses they’re shutting down, but they’re all professionals, right? And it’s been more than enough to carry along an offense that’s been . . . let’s be nice and say a bizarre mix of ultra-conservative yet still turnover-prone."

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

NFL.com

Ranking: No. 13 (14)

Analysis: "On Sunday, the Dolphins became just the second team in NFL history to get to 7-7 after starting a season 1-7. So why are we still struggling to take this team seriously in the muddled AFC? Much of that goes back to a ridiculously favorable schedule: Miami's last five opponents (covering six games) have a combined record of 26-58. A prime-time win over the Ravens stands out, but the streak also includes victories over the Texans, Panthers, Giants and Jets (twice!). We'll learn a lot more about the Dolphins over their final three weeks as the schedule tightens up considerably. (Monday's) matchup against the Saints will function as close to a playoff game for both teams."

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

ESPN

Ranking: No. 18 (17)

Analysis on the heat status of the head coach (Flores given a "cool" seat: "Flores' seat would've been much hotter were it not for the team's recent six-game winning streak that has catapulted Miami back into playoff contention. Even if the Dolphins lose out from here, it's unlikely Flores goes anywhere. Next season, however, his seat will heat up fast if they get off to another slow start for the third season in a row."

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

CBS Sports

Ranking: No. 20 (21)

Analysis: "With six straight victories, they are in the playoff hunt. They made it interesting against the Jets and have to play better than they did in that game this week against the Jets."

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pro Football Network

Ranking: No. 13 (14)

Analysis: "I won’t lie — Tua Tagovailoa looked mentally lost at times (against the Jets). Some of his decisions and throws were hilariously bad. I’ll freely admit that the Dolphins’ offensive line is a pathetic excuse for a pass-protecting unit, but at some point, Miami fans will have to find some culpability with Tua. He’s going to be fine if the Dolphins address the offensive line in the offseason as they go into Year 2 with Jaylen Waddle. This isn’t meant to demean the young quarterback. I liked him coming out of Alabama, and I still believe in him moving forward. But on this occasion, he’s one of the only reasons the Jets kept the game close. Tagovailoa also made a great throw downfield to DeVante Parker and threw him the eventual game-winner. It’s certainly not all bad, and his struggles are not all his fault. Next week will be a big test against a great Saints defense. If Waddle returns from the COVID-19 protocol, I expect Tua to have a much cleaner game. Their rise in the NFL Power Rankings continues after a hard-fought win against a divisional opponent."

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yahoo Sports

Ranking: No. 21 (23)

Analysis: "For all the people who wondered why Duke Johnson never got any shot to be a lead back, Sunday was vindication. He had just seven games with double-digit carries before Sunday, topping out at 16. On Sunday he had 22 carries and turned it into 107 yards and two touchdowns. No other coach thought to try that before."

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

USA Today

Ranking: No. 20 (23)

Analysis: "They've leveled back to .500 after their 1-7 start, mostly fattening up on patsies. Currently the AFC's 11th-place team, Miami won't face another team with a losing record."