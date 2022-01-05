The First Dolphins Week 18 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins had a much longer injury list heading into their season finale

The Miami Dolphins had a much longer first injury report heading into their Week 18 matchup against the New England Patriots than they've had in recent weeks, but the good news was that every player on the active roster practiced.

After having only three players on the injury report for most of last week, the Dolphins had seven names on the list Wednesday.

That included four players listed as limited participants, including defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (quad), wide receiver DeVante Parker (veteran rest), as well as defensive tackle John Jenkins and wide receiver Preston Williams, both of whom just came off the COVID-19 list and were listed with illness.

The Parker designation is interesting in that it suggests he was rested but not for all of practice.

The three other players on the injury report were listed as full participants and included G/T Jesse Davis, who's now got an elbow issue to go along with the knee problem that had him on the injury report last week.

Finally, WR Isaiah Ford (knee) and RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle) were the other two listed as full participants.

NEW ENGLAND REPORT

The Patriots injury report featured 11 players, topped by the one who didn't practice, safety Kyle Dugger (hand).

The other 10 players were listed as limited participants and included key contributors like WR Nelson Agholor (concussion), C David Andrews (shoulder), rookie DT Christian Barmore (knee), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), LB Dont'a Hightower (knee) and S Adrian Phillips (knee).

The others were DB Cody Davis (wrist), K Nick Folk (left knee), WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh) and T Isaiah Wynn (hip).