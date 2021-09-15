First Dolphins Week 2 Injury Report ... And What It Means

While tight end Adam Shaheen returned from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins' initial injury report of the week provided a reminder he's been nursing a knee injury and might not return to play in Week 2.

Shaheen was among three Dolphins players listed as limited on the injury report, along with wide receiver Preston Williams (foot) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (back).

Of those three, Van Ginkel is the one with the new injury. Van Ginkel played 53 of 75 defensive snaps in the 17-16 victory at Gillette Stadium on Sunday — the second-highest total among the linebackers behind Jerome Baker's 74 snaps.

Given the depth at linebacker and the opponent (Buffalo) coming to Hard Rock Stadium in Week 2, Van Ginkel is not somebody the Dolphins can afford to lose at this time.

Williams' situation remains status quo, which maybe isn't surprising because head coach Brian Flores kind of hinted late last week that Williams still had a ways to go to get back to 100 percent.

With Will Fuller V back from suspension this week, the Dolphins can afford to be patient with Williams, though it's clear his size and ability to make contested catches can help the offense.

The Dolphins had four other players on the injury report listed as full participants: DB Clayton Fejedelem (shoulder), DT John Jenkins (knee), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder) and LB Elandon Roberts (knee).

Given that all were full participants, there's no need for concern with any of them at this point.

Even though Raekwon Davis is not on the injury report because he's on IR, we got no clarity from Flores about his prognosis Wednesday.

The head coach refused to offer any detail about Davis' condition, including whether surgery was needed or whether he could say that the injury wasn't season-ending, sticking instead with the statement that Davis will continue to work his way back and is day to day.

Buffalo had three players kept out of practice Wednesday, but two of them were veterans being rested: DE Mario Addison and WR Cole Beasley.

Wide receiver Gabriel Davis also did not practice; he's nursing an ankle injury.

Yet another wide receiver, Isaiah McKenzie, was limited because of a shoulder injury he sustained in Buffalo's 23-16 loss against Pittsburgh its season opener.

The other two players limited in practice Wednesday were starting linebacker Matt Milano (ankle) and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (calf). Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (foot) was a full participant.

Milano, who had two tackles for loss Sunday, is a key player on the Buffalo defense, so his injury bears watching.