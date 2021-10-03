Dolphins-Colts Complete Highlights and Lowlights

Breaking down the big plays and big moments in the Dolphins home game against the Indianapolis Colts

A look at the highlights and lowlights for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Hard Rock Stadium:

DOLPHINS HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST HALF

-- The Dolphins didn't need very long to extend their streak of games with at least one takeaway to 26, with snapper Blake Ferguson falling on the loose ball after a Colts muff. Kudos to Mack Hollins for making things uncomfortable for returner Nyheim Hines by pushing the blocker close to him.

-- Emmanuel Ogbah and John Jenkins teamed up to stuff Jonathan Taylor for no gain on the Colts' first drive before Ogbah ended the drive when he got around former Dolphins tackle Emmanuel Ogbah to sack Carson Wentz on third down.

-- Jaylen Waddle was productive after the catch on the Dolphins' second drive and got gained of 18 and 10 yards.

-- Brissett's mobility in the pocket was key on that second drive as he picked up a first down with a 6-yard scramble and later kept a third-down play alive long enough for Will Fuller V to get open for the first down.

-- Michael Palardy placed a perfect punt inside the Colts 5-yard line and Mack Hollins got downfield to down it at the 1-yard line.

-- Sam Eguavoen and Jaelan Phillips teamed up to bring down Carson Wentz for a third-down sack before Jakeem Grant had a nifty 14-yard punt return to help the Dolphins start their next drive at midfield.

-- Jaelan Phillips made a nice move inside to drop Marlon Mack after only a 1-yard gain on a run.

-- Palardy came up with a clutch 53-yard punt (with no return) to force the Colts to start their final drive of the first half at their 18-yard line.

-- Jaelan Phillips pushed the left tackle back into Carson Wentz to force an incompetion.

-- Nik Needham had a nice third-down tackle of Jonathan Taylor in the open field to end the Colts' final drive of the half.

SECOND HALF

-- The Dolphins defense did a nice job to stuff Zach Pascal for a 2-yard loss on a jet sweep on first-and-goal from the 1-yard line before Christian Wilkins and John Jenkins combined to stuff Jonathan Taylor for no gain on second down.

-- After getting a punt downed at the 1 in the first half, Palardy had another great kick after the first drive of the second half when he kicked 56 yards with a net of 57.

-- Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel shot through the line to drop Marlon Mack for a 5-yard loss on a running play.

-- The Dolphins finally got a chunk play on offense when Brissett connected with Mike Gesicki over the middle for a 21-yard gain early in the fourth quarter.

-- After drawing a 22-yard DPI penalty, DeVante Parker won a battle for another pass near the sideline for a 25-yard gain to the Colts 3-yard line.

-- Gesicki capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown after coming wide open across the field.

-- Wilkins and Jenkins again teamed up when they dropped Taylor for a 5-yard loss to force a third-and-goal situation from the Miami 11.

-- The Dolphins needed only 1:51 to march 75 yards for their final touchdown, using passes of 42 yards to Parker and 22 yards to Gesicki before Parker scored on a fourth-and-goal pass from the 2.

DOLPHINS LOWLIGHTS

FIRST HALF

-- Jaylen Waddle showed poor awareness in going out of bounds just shy of the first-down marker with no defender around him after catching a short second-down pass from Jacoby Brissett.

-- The Dolphins' first drive featured no play longer than 5 yards, but that was because a long completion to Will Fuller V was negated when Austin Jackson put and kept his hand on the facemask of a Colts defender and was flagged for it.

-- The Dolphins had a first-and-5 play blown up when the shotgun snap by Greg Mancz sailed over the head of Brissett, though the QB deserves props for quickly rolling outside the tackle box after picking up the ball and throwing the ball away.

-- The defense allowed an 8-yard run up the middle by Jonathan Taylor on a second down.

-- Jakeem Grant made an odd decision to field a bouncing punt inside the Dolphins 20 and was tackled after a loss of 1 on the return.

-- Salvon Ahmed lost 2 yards on a second-and-2 run when he slipped in the backfield.

-- The Dolphins took a sack on third-and-7 at the end of their second drive, which forced them to decide whether to attempt a 55-yard field goal, which they declined to do.

-- Zach Sieler bit hard inside when Wentz faked a handoff on an RPO, allowing Wentz to get outside for a 1-yard run on second-and-8 from the Colts 3-yard line.

-- Brissett had back-to-back throws that were off target to derail a Dolphins possession that began at midfield. The third-down incompletion was a low throw to Will Fuller V that was made worse when Fuller had to leave the game with a hand injury.

-- Brennan Scarlett made a horrible mistake when he jumped offside on a Colts punt on fourth-and-3 to give them a cheap first down.

-- The Colts took advantage of their second chance and came up with their two biggest plays of the half, a 29-yard completion to tight end Mo Allie-Cox and a 23-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Taylor to take a 7-3 lead.

-- Brissett was sacked on the final play of the half.

SECOND HALF

-- The second half began in a bad way for the Dolphins defense, which gave up a 38-yard run by Taylor after linebacker Jerome Baker was cleared out of the way by wide receiver Zach Pascal.

-- Wide receiver Ashton Dulin beat Xavien Howard deep down the middle for a 17-yard completion to the Miami 28 on that first drive of the half.

-- The Dolphins tried something different on offense on their first drive of the half with a jet sweep with Jakeem Grant, but penetration got him dropped for a 7-yard loss.

-- After a defensive stop on Indy's second series of the half, Grant muffed the ensuing punt and the Colts turned the turnover into a field goal that increased their lead to 17-3.

-- On the first play of the fourth quarter, Brissett tried to force a pass on first-and-10 from the Miami 40 instead of taking the sack and the result was a fumble that set up another Colts field goal.

-- After the Dolphins cut their deficit to 20-10 early in the fourth quarter, Jason Sanders made a big mistake on the ensuing kickoff when he put it out of bounds around the 5-yard line, giving the Colts the ball at their 40-yard line to start their next drive.

-- On the first play of that drive, Pascal beat Howard on a deep crosser for a 41-yard gain.

-- The Dolphins looked like they were going to hold the Colts to a field goal on that drive and stay within two scores when Ogbah sacked Wentz on third down, but Phillips was flagged for a facemask penalty that replays showed never should have been called.

-- On the touchdown that made it 27-10, safety Eric Rowe had very good coverage against tight end Mo Alie-Cox but couldn't prevent Alie-Cox from making the high-point catch.

-- After a failed onside kick that followed their touchdown to make it 27-17, the Dolphins had a chance at forcing a three-and-out but Nik Needham was beat by tight end Jack Doyle for a 24-yard gain on third down on a play where he was flagged for DPI anyway.

-- The Dolphins allowed two more third-down conversions on that drive to allow the Colts to run out the clock.