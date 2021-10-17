Breaking Down the Dolphins Week 6 Inactives

Byron Jones will join fellow starting cornerback Xavien Howard on the sideline for the game against Jacksonville

The Miami Dolphins officially will have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but they will be without not one but both of their starting cornerbacks.

In perhaps the most eye-opening development involving the inactive list, Byron Jones will join Xavien Howard on the sideline.

Jones was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week because of an Achilles injury.

With both Jones and Howard out, one would expect Nik Needham to start at one of the boundary corner spots, while the other spot could end up going to either veteran Justin Coleman moving from the slot, Jason McCourty moving from safety or perhaps even 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene.

It would be quite the reversal of fortune for Ibinoghene, who will be active for only the second time this season. And then, in his only appearance of the season, Igbinoghene played strictly on special teams.

Rookie tight end Hunter Long will be back in the lineup after being inactive the past two games.

Long will take the place of Adam Shaheen, who will be inactive after being listed as questionable Friday with a knee injury.

As unfortunately expected, Preston Williams will have to sit out because of the groin injury he sustained in practice Thursday, interrupting the progress he had been making after finally recovering from the foot injury that cut short his 2020 season.

With DeVante Parker already ruled out Friday with a hamstring injury, the five wide receivers against Jacksonville will be Jaylen Waddle, Albert Wilson, Mack Hollins, and practice squad elevations Kirk Merritt and Isaiah Ford.

Along with Tua, who was added to the injury report as questionable when he was activated Saturday, the Dolphins will have Jacoby Brissett in uniform despite the hamstring injury he sustained against Tampa Bay last Sunday.

The Dolphins, in fact, feel comfortable enough with the health of both QBs that they made Reid Sinnett inactive.

Tackle Greg Little will continue his run of being inactive for every game so far this season, but rookie free agent Trill Williams will be in line to make his NFL debut now that he's active for the first time this season.