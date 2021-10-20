Breaking Down the First Week 7 Dolphins Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins have a very long list of injured players that includes Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, DeVante Parker and Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins' first injury report of Week 7 ahead of their game against the Atlanta Falcons was really long, but also involved a very important caveat.

The Dolphins conducted a walk-through Wednesday and the injury report therefore was based on an estimation of each player's participation had it been a regular practice.

That said, it's quite the list the Dolphins have on their injury report and it will bear monitoring when practice resumes Thursday.

The Dolphins listed 12 players as "limited participants" on their report, which would have to be construed as good news considering five players — Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Adam Shaheen — missed the Jackonville game because of injuries and none of them were listed as "did not practice."

Along with those five, the others listed as "limited participants included QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring), RB Malcolm Brown (ribs), G Austin Jackson (shoulder), DT John Jenkins (knees), S Brandon Jones (ankle), C Greg Mancz (groin), OLB Jaelan Phillips (ankle) and QB Tua Tagovailoa (ribs).

Tua, Brissett and Brandon Jones all were on the injury report last week, so there's nothing overly significant here, though having two starting offensive linemen on this list is less than ideal. And then there's Phillips, who has been making progress as a rookie first-round pick in recent weeks even though he had a rather quiet outing against Jacksonville.

The two players listed as "full participants" were linebacker Elandon Roberts (throat) and Shaheen, which certainly would suggest he'll be ready to return to the lineup against Atlanta.

FALCONS INJURY REPORT

Coming off their bye, the Falcons have only three players on their injury report.

OLB Dante Fowler Jr. (knee) and S Jaylinn Hawkins (illness) did not participate in practice Wednesday; CB Avery Williams (hamstring) was limited.

Fowler, the former University of Florida standout, is tied for the team lead in sacks, albeit with only two.