Dolphins Camp 1: Practice Observations

The Miami Dolphins’ first practice of training camp was a relatively short affair, as new head coach Mike McDaniel had suggested beforehand.

The Dolphins did their share of team drills along with a lot of special work.

Let’s dive into it:

ATTENDANCE REPORT

Along with the two players who began training camp on injury lists, the one player not spotted at practice was veteran defensive lineman Adam Butler.

A number of players practiced on a limited basis, again as McDaniel had suggested would happen, with the list including tackle Terron Armstead, running back Sony Michel, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and cornerback Xavien Howard.

NAMES AND NUMBERS

For the first time in recent memory (or even distant memory), Dolphins players had names on their practice jerseys.

Speaking of jerseys, we finally solved the great mystery of what number Melvin Ingram will be wearing with the Dolphins, and that's number 6.

The Dolphins actually have doubled up on that digit because it's also worn by Trill Williams.

Among newcomers, Mohamed Sanu is wearing 16 and new cornerback Tino Ellis is wearing 34.

PRACTICE TOP PERFORMERS

— Cornerback Trill Williams had the biggest play of practice when he picked off a Teddy Bridgewater pass near the sideline and took off in the other direction for what would have been a touchdown.

— Edge defender Jaelan Phillips was a factor in the pass rush, getting into the backfield twice on plays that might have ended in a sack in an actual game.

— This will come as great news, Noah Igbinoghene batting away a Tua Tagovailoa pass intended for Tyreek Hill in one-on-one coverage near the sideline. The enthusiastic reaction from Dolphins defenders on the sideline was cool to see.

— Rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma had a nice catch over the middle and ended practice with a leaping grab on a deep pass from Skylar Thompson near the sideline, though it was impossible to tell whether he came down with the ball in bounds (there were no officials at practice to rule on the play).

QB WATCH

Because it’s training camp, we need to talk about the quarterback performances every practice.

— Tagovailoa’s first pass was a nice completion for Tyreek Hill that would have gone for about 15 yards, but there weren’t many other highlights in team drills. He did have a nifty over-the-top corner throw to Hill against two defenders, but that came in a 7-on-7 period.

— Bridgewater had the most impressive completions in team drills, including throws to rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma, Braylon Sanders and Jaylen Waddle over the middle, but in addition to the pick-six he threw, he also lofted a soft pass in the direction of Cedrick Wilson Jr. that allowed Keion Crossen to bat the pass away when Wilson appeared open.

— Rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson had a pretty uneventful day. His best throw was a completion over the middle to Waddle.

THE RETURN OF THE ORANGE JERSEY

Even though the Dolphins haven't practiced since early June, Ingold practiced in the prestigious orange jersey.

It was a nod to the rehab work that allowed him to avoid starting training camp on PUP after he sustained a torn ACL while with the Las Vegas Raiders last November.

The recipient of the orange jersey, usually given for best performance in the previous practice, gets to choose the music selection to be played.