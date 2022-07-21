Dolphins Camp Preview: Linebackers

The Miami Dolphins made a lot of changes this offseason hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and win a playoff game for the first time since 2000.

The team hired former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as its head coach, acquired highly touted offensive players like offensive tackle Terron Armstead and Tyreek Hill, and kept their entire 2021 starting defense together.

In order to prepare fans for a pivotal season, we’ve decided to break down each positional group on the roster by giving an outlook for each player, awarding superlatives, and analyzing key questions.

We continue our series with the linebackers.

DOLPHINS LINEBACKER OUTLOOKS

Jerome Baker

2021 Stats: 92 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, 1 INT, 4 passes defended, 1 forced fumble

2022 Outlook: Baker enters the season as one of Miami’s starting inside linebackers. Baker always has been a stat sheet stuffer since entering the NFL and has become Miami’s most reliable coverage option at the linebacker position.

Still, Baker could get a little bit better against the run in 2022 if he wants to become a complete player. He heavily relies on Miami’s defensive linemen to keep him clean of climbing offensive linemen.

Baker’s ability to run sideline to sideline and effectively blitz makes him a key component of Miami’s defense regardless of his other weaknesses.

Jaelen Phillips

2021 Stats: 42 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, 1 pass defended, 16 quarterback hits, 1 fumble recovery

2022 Outlook: Phillips made an instant impact last season after Miami selected him with the 18th pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He broke Miami’s single-season rookie sack record, with seven of those sacks coming in the final nine weeks of the season.

This season, Phillips will look to continue developing his pass rush repertoire and get off to a hotter start than he did in 2021. Although Phillips is an outside linebacker and rushing the passer always will be his best skill, Phillips could earn more consistent reps this season if he continues to make strides as a run defender.

Andrew Van Ginkel

2021 Stats: 50 tackles, 4 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, 7 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 20 quarterback hits

2022 Outlook: Van Ginkel started 14 games for the Dolphins last season as one of the team’s outside linebackers and was fairly productive in all facets of the game.

Van Ginkel’s effort, ability to win as a pass rusher on the edge, and as a blitzer make him a perfect fit for Miami’s defense, so it’s hard to imagine his role changing a ton this season.

Melvin Ingram

2021 Stats (Pittsburgh/Kansas City): 25 total tackles, 2 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, 5 quarterback hits, 1 forced fumble

2022 Outlook: Ingram signed with the Dolphins in May after spending last season playing for the Steelers and then the Chiefs courtesy of an early-November trade.

The veteran pass rusher should function as a rotational presence at outside linebacker. Ingram’s pass rush numbers have declined in recent seasons, but he’s a perfect fit for Miami’s scheme, which requires versatile players who can execute blitz concepts from anywhere on the front seven.

Also, Ingram improved as a run defender last season, especially with the Chiefs. He won’t be the same dominant player he was when he played for the Chargers, but he should be a valuable piece of Miami’s pass rusher rotation.

Elandon Roberts

2021 Stats: 83 total tackles, 1 sack, 6 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 1 INT, 4 passes defended

2022 Outlook: Roberts started 15 games last season in the middle of Miami’s defense next to Baker. While Baker’s best traits are speed and coverage ability, Roberts thrives as a downhill thumper capable of blowing up running plays at the line of scrimmage.

However, that type of linebacker is falling out of favor as the NFL becomes more pass-heavy every season. The Dolphins still have a place for Roberts right now, but he’s only signed to a one-year contract, and they added linebacker Channing Tindall in the third round of the 2021 draft, and he could push Roberts for snaps this season.

Brennan Scarlett

2021 Stats: 19 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 pass defended

2022 Outlook: Scarlett received four starts last season as a backup linebacker, but he also missed four games on injured reserve.

Scarlett has turned himself into a serviceable backup linebacker since entering the league as a UDFA in 2016. His role for the Dolphins this season should include him playing on special teams while seeing occasional snaps on defense.

Duke Riley

2021 Stats: 3 starts, 26 total tackles, 1 blocked punt

2022 Outlook: Riley is another Dolphins linebacker who can play on defense in a pinch and functions as a core special teams player.

Riley recorded 5 total special teams tackles last season, and he blocked a punt. Since Miami brought all of its starters back and drafted Tindall, Riley’s role probably won’t change in 2022.

Sam Eguavoen

2021 Stats: 16 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 fumble returned for a touchdown

2022 Outlook: Eguavoen earned a roster spot during the start of the team’s rebuild in 2019 after signing with Miami from the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL.

Eguavoen has proven to be an effective blitzer, but he’ll probably spend most of his time playing special teams in 2022. He recorded four special teams tackles last season.

Channing Tindall

2021 College Stats (Georgia): 67 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble

2022 Outlook: The Dolphins selected Tindall in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft, which was their first pick thanks to trading for Hill earlier in the offseason.

Tindall is a versatile linebacker with an impressive athletic profile. He is a strong fit as an outside linebacker in the short term, but he also has the speed and instincts to develop into a quality inside linebacker down the road.

This season, Tindall can give the Dolphins additional pass rush ability off the edge and another versatile option to send on blitzes in obvious passing situations.

Porter Gustin

2021 Stats (Cleveland): 1 start, 9 total tackles, 1 fumble recovery

2022 Outlook: Gustin signed with the Dolphins in June after spending three seasons with the Browns.

Gustin has experience playing as a defensive end, outside linebacker and inside linebacker between the NFL and college. He could provide Miami with a versatile backup option, while also contributing on special teams.

Darius Hodge

2021 Stats (Cincinnati/Miami): Played in four games but did not record any stats

2022 Outlook: The Dolphins claimed Hodge off waivers from the Bengals last season. Soon after, he was suspended two games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Hodge went undrafted in 2021, and his best path to the roster in 2022 will be to prove he can be an impact player on special teams.

Calvin Munson

2021 Stats (Patriots/Dolphins): 10 games played, 11 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss

2022 Outlook: Munson started on Miami’s practice squad in 2021 before playing six games with the Patriots and then Miami reclaimed him on waivers in December.

Munson’s role is centered around his ability to contribute on special teams. He recorded eight tackles on special teams last season.

Cameron Goode

2021 College Stats (California): 45 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery

2022 Outlook: The Dolphins selected Goode with their first pick of the seventh round in the 2021 NFL draft.

Goode is the only player listed on Miami’s roster as an “OLB,” meaning he’ll have to compete with players like Gustin, Ingram, Van Ginkel and Phillips if he wants to see the field in 2022. It’s more likely Goode will have to earn reps on special teams and compete for a spot on Miami’s practice squad.

Deandre Johnson

2021 College Stats (Miami): 26 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble

2022 Outlook: Johnson signed with the Dolphins as a UDFA following the 2021 NFL draft.

Johnson profiles as an outside linebacker thanks to his lean frame and pass-rushing experience in college. However, like Goode, Johnson will need to play special teams if he wants to make Miami’s 53-man roster or earn a spot on the practice squad.

DOLPHINS LINEBACKER SUPERLATIVES

Best in Coverage: Jerome Baker

Best Run Defender: Elandon Roberts

Breakout Candidate: Andrew Van Ginkel

Best Pass Rusher: Jaelan Phillips

Most Versatile: Jerome Baker

KEY DOLPHINS QUESTIONS AT LB

Who is the long-term starter next to Baker?

Although Miami brought back all of its defensive starters from last season, this is a spot on the defense that could see some change in 2022.

Last season, this role fell to Roberts largely due to his familiarity with the scheme and his strengths complementing Baker’s weaknesses fairly well. However, Roberts’ weaknesses — lack of coverage skills and an underwhelming athletic profile — are becoming harder and harder to hide as the NFL evolves into a pass-heavy league.

This leaves the door open for someone like Tindall to earn reps next to Baker this season and cement himself as the long-term starter moving forward. Roberts is only on a one-year contract, so if Tindall does overtake him at some point this season, it's reasonable to assume that will carry into 2023.

Tindall has the athletic ability to be an effective middle linebacker in the NFL, but he’s still learning to read his run keys, and a lot of his best reps from college came as a pass rusher on the edge.

The Dolphins finding a way to rotate Tindall and Roberts to make the most of their strengths while also minimizing their weaknesses could lead to a major improvement in their defense as a whole.

How will Miami handle its linebacker rotation in obvious passing situations?

Having too many quality pass rushers is a good “problem” to have, but it’s still a challenge to properly balance keeping everyone happy with the reps they are getting and keeping the defense effective.

Ingram, Van Ginkel, Phillips, Tindall and even Baker can demand edge reps in obvious passing scenarios. All of those players are versatile enough to line up in other spots beside the edge but sacrifices will have to be made at some point.

Phillips and Baker are the best bets to always be on the field in these scenarios. Phillips had 8.5 sacks last season, and Baker has recorded 12.5 sacks in the past two seasons.

That leaves Van Ginkel, Tindall and Ingram fighting for two outside linebacker spots. Ingram has the best pedigree, but his pass-rushing effectiveness has dropped off in recent years. Van Ginkel has been a solid contributor, but he’s not dynamic.

Lastly, Tindall has the traits to be a dynamic pass rush threat, but he’s still got a ways to go when it comes to technique, and he is learning a completely new system.

The Dolphins will find pass production from this group no matter how they are deployed, but finding the right balance will help the defense get off to a much hotter start than they did last season.

Can Baker become a complete linebacker this season?

Baker does a lot of things well for Miami’s defense, which earned him a three-year contract extension with the team. He’s a reliable starter who provides solid coverage ability, sideline to sideline range, and pass rush production.

What’s holding Baker back is his struggles in the running game. While it has become increasingly important for linebackers to be effective in coverage, their primary responsibility is still defending the run.

Last season, Baker finished with just 13 run stops, which ranked 61st among linebackers who played at least 200 snaps against the run.

If he can become even just an average run defender this coming season, it would make Miami’s defense more balanced and take some of the pressure off its defensive line.

This has been the knock on Baker since he was drafted, so expecting him to drastically improve in Year 5 of his career might be wishful thinking, but it’s possible a third year in the same system pays dividends for him.