Breaking Down the Dolphins' Final Draft Grades

The Miami Dolphins draft class of 2022 was the smallest in the NFL, as the team ended up making only four selections.

The Dolphins didn't have a pick in either of the first two rounds and ended up selecting linebacker Channing Tindall in Round 3, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma in Round 4, and outside linebacker Cameron Goode and quarterback Skylar Thompson in Round 7.

Of course, we also need to factor in that the Dolphins traded two first-round picks and one second-round pick over the past two offseasons in deals that brought them speedy wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

As national draft analysts evaluated this Dolphins draft, opinions were all over the place, with grades ranging from A-minus to D-plus.

In our roundup of 11 report cards, the Dolphins came up with a grade-point average of 2.37, which is a hair higher than a C-plus.

Here are those 11 national draft evaluations of the Dolphins draft:

NFL.com (Chad Reuter) — Grade: B

Miami did not have early picks because of trades for receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who are obviously very good players. But only time will tell whether the lost draft capital was too high a price to pay. The Dolphins were also without their original third-round selection after trading that pick last April to move up for offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg. However, they used a third-round compensatory pick acquired in the Trey Lance deal with the Niners to land a nice chase linebacker in Tindall.

With a fourth-round pick gained from a 2021 draft day trade with Pittsburgh, the Dolphins snagged Ezukanma, a reliable receiver without elite speed or quickness. Goode could play inside or outside for the Dolphins, as an instinctive player who fell under the radar at Cal. The Dolphins did not draft a center, potentially leaving Michael Deiter to handle those duties, but did find a potential backup signal-caller in the "toolsy" Thompson.

Sports Illustrated (Conor Orr) — Grade: C

This is a small class thanks to the Tyreek Hill trade, but it still managed to surprise me. While the Dolphins gobbled up another YAC wide receiver, they didn’t select a true Mike McDaniel running back or help the offensive line. The Thompson pick was interesting if it has any meaning beyond just a backup. Thompson is really athletic and has a kind of faster Carson Wentz-ian vibe to him. Could the pick be inferring that the Dolphins are going to run a good deal of zone read and want a QB versed in the system? Could Thompson be a special package guy? Should we just go to bed?

Touchdown Wire (Doug Farrar, Mark Schofield) — Grade: B-

Thanks to the Tyreek Hill trade, the Miami Dolphins were not on the clock until the end of the third round. They added Channing Tindall, an explosive athlete at linebacker who, if nothing else, gives defensive coordinator Josh Boyer the ideal spy on third-down situations to contain athletic quarterbacks. Georgia let him fly around the field and rely on his athleticism, and in that kind of role he could thrive.

Wide receiver is not a huge need for the Dolphins, given the presence of last year’s first-round pick Jaylen Waddle and the trade for Hill, but Erik Ezukanma gives them a big-framed receiver that was lost with the trade of DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots.

ESPN (Mel Kiper Jr.) — Grade: B-

Most of the Dolphins' early draft capital in this class went to Kansas City in the trade for Tyreek Hill; general manager Chris Grier said his staff will "just watch Tyreek highlights" on Day 1 of the draft. So what did Miami get with the four picks it did have?

Linebacker Channing Tindall (102) could be a steal. I projected him to go early in Round 2, and the Dolphins landed him late in Round 3. He played in 50 games at Georgia but was behind Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker on the depth chart, which meant he never actually started a game. But when you put on the tape, he was flying around and making plays. He also tested off the charts at the combine for his size. Tindall found a great fit in Miami.

Wideout Erik Ezukanma (125) is 6-foot-2, but he dropped way too many passes when I watched his film. Linebacker Cameron Goode (224) could make the team as a situational edge rusher. Skylar Thompson (247) is a fun, late-round quarterback to try out, but he probably is a long shot to make the roster.

Dolphins fans are surely excited about adding Hill, but there's not a lot to get rave about with this class, outside of Tindall.

USA Today (Nate Davis) — Grade: A-

They had a draft-low four choices, though did pick up LB Channing Tindall (Round 3) from that championship Georgia defense. But GM Chris Grier spent this year's assets to pry WR Tyreek Hill from the Chiefs after previously ensuring he'd have a pair of first-rounders for a QB-rich 2023 draft ... just in case.

The Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) — Grade: C

The Dolphins were handcuffed into a quiet draft for GM Chris Grier and new coach Mike McDaniel given they gave up a total of five significant picks this year and the next for Tyreek Hill. Tindall did fill a need well to try to upgrade linebacker but there isn't anything else to see here with a developmental pass rusher and passer late.

Pro Football Focus — Grade: B-

Day 1: Miami had no first-round pick after trading with Kansas City for receiver Tyreek Hill.

Day 2: Miami’s first pick in the draft came in the third round at No. 102 where they drafted linebacker Channing Tindall. He isn’t nearly as instinctual as his teammate Nakobe Dean, but, man, can the kid fly sideline to sideline. Blitz him consistently and never ask him to turn his back to the line of scrimmage, and Tindall is going to produce. This is a great fit in Miami.

Day 3: Erik Ezukanma brings some size (6-foot-2, 209 pounds) to the outside, which Miami needed after dealing DeVante Parker. He put up over 600 receiving yards in each of the past three seasons at Texas A&M and averaged over 15.0 yards per reception over the course of his college career. Miami continues to add talent for Tua Tagovailoa to work with on offense.

The Washington Post (Mark Maske) — Grade: C-

The Dolphins sent their draft, in effect, to the Chiefs in the trade for WR Tyreek Hill. The question of whether they surrendered too much for Hill can be answered another time. The Dolphins sat out the first 101 picks before taking speedy LB Channing Tindall late in the third round.

New York Post (Ryan Dunleavy) — Grade: C

Had to make the most of the fewest picks of any team in the draft (four). The rangy Tindall went a ways toward capitalizing.

SB Nation (James Dator) — Grade: D+

Miami didn’t select until the third round because of their trades, but they got a good player in Channing Tindall. I do think it’s a huge problem that they didn’t get a decent offensive lineman, even with their limited picks. It was the biggest area of need for Mike McDaniel’s new-look offense, and they might regret not addressing it. With such a lean class there wasn’t really a “worst” pick, but both their 7th rounders were going to be UDFAs.

DraftKings Nation (Teddy Ricketson, L. Truscott) — Grade: C+

The Dolphins met most of their team needs ahead of the draft through free agency and trades. They didn’t select until the third round and only had two picks before the seventh round. Miami took an ILB in the third and a WR in the fourth. They could have addressed defensive line depth with the second pick, which is why they get knocked for a draft grade.