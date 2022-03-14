Miami Dolphins Free Agency Facts and Figures

Everything you need to know about the Miami Dolphins and the 2022 free agency period, including key dates, cap space and more

The 2022 league year officially kicks off Wednesday, though there's an unofficial start to the whole thing Monday at noon when teams are allowed to start negotiating with pending free agents.

It's the so-called "legal tampering period when pending free agents technically can agree to terms with a new team but not "execute a contract" until Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The Miami Dolphins figure to be active in free agency, whether it be re-signing their own players or going out on the open market, and we've already addressed what we feel should be their pecking order with their own free agents as well as good fits on both offense and defense.

But before all hell breaks loose, here's a quick rundown of the basics of free agency and all the pertinent details when it comes to the Dolphins, including their cap space, own free agents and free agency history.

DOLPHINS CAP SPACE

Based on the latest figures from overthecap.com, the Dolphins have the third-most cap space of any team in the NFL at $48.04 million.

They trail only the Indianapolis Colts, who are at $69.81 million after shedding the contract of quarterback Carson Wentz when they traded him to the Washington Commanders, and the New York Jets at $48.47 million.

The Dolphins certainly have the ability to create even more cap space by restructuring some contracts and/or releasing some players, though this already gives them a good working number.

It also should be noted the Dolphins have one of the lowest dead money figures (cap charges for players no longer on the roster) at $1.67 million, with Jakeem Grant and 2020 fifth-round pick Jason Strowbridge the only two players still on the books despite being gone.

March 14 — During the period beginning at noon, ET time, on March 14 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., ET time, on March 16, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2021 player contracts at 4 p.m., ET time, on March 16. ... During the above two-day negotiating period, a prospective UFA who is not represented by an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor is permitted to communicate directly with a new club’s front office officials (excluding the head coach and other members of the club’s coaching staff) regarding contract negotiations. ... No prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 4 p.m., ET time, on March 16.

March 16 — The 2022 League Year and Free Agency period begin at 4 p.m., ET time. ... The first day of the 2022 League Year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., ET time, on March 16. Clubs will receive a Personnel Notice that will include all transactions submitted to the League office during the period between 4 p.m., ET time, and 11:59:59 p.m., ET time, on March 16. ... Trading period for 2022 begins at 4 p.m., ET time, after expiration of all 2021 contracts.

April 22 — Deadline for restricted free agents, such as Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham, to sign offer sheets. The Dolphins placed a second-round tender on Needham, giving them the right to match any offer sheet (one week to do so) or get a second-round pick as compensation if they decline.

April 27 — Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents.

July 15 — Deadline for teams and franchise-tagged players to sign a multi-year contract extension. This applies to Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. If not multi-year extension is signed by then, then Gesicki would play the 2022 season under the franchise tag amount.

DOLPHINS FREE AGENCY HISTORY

Number of unrestricted free agents the Dolphins signed each year, starting with the first full free agency period in 1993 (number in parentheses indicates those who made the active roster):

1993 — 4 (4)

1994 — 5 (5)

1995 — 3 (3)

1996 — 6 (6)

1997 — 4 (2)

1998 — 2 (2)

1999 — 4 (3)

2000 — 4 (4)

2001 — 6 (6)

2002 — 1 (1)

2003 — 6 (5)

2004 — 9 (7)

2005 — 6 (5)

2006 — 11 (6)

2007 — 6 (4)

2008 — 10 (9)

2009 — 3 (2)

2010 — 2 (2)

2011 — 4 (3)

2012 — 6 (2)

2013 — 8 (7)

2014 — 6 (6)

2015 — 8 (8)

2016 — 3 (3)

2017 — 5 (5)

2018 — 6 (5)

2019 — 2 (2)

2020 — 11 (11)

2021 — 10 (8)

DOLPHINS FREE AGENTS

UFAs (20)

LB Vince Biegel (years with the Dolphins 2019-21)

QB Jacoby Brissett (2021)

RB Malcolm Brown (2020)

CB Justin Coleman (2021)

WR Isaiah Ford (2018-21)

WR Will Fuller V (2021)

TE Mike Gesicki (2018-21, franchise tagged)

WR Mack Hollins (2019-21)

DT John Jenkins (2019, 2021)

RB Duke Johnson (2021)

WR Phillip Lindsay (2021)

OL Greg Mancz (2021)

DB Jason McCourty (2021)

DE Emmanuel Ogbah (2020-21)

P Michael Palardy (2021)

LB Duke Riley (2021)

LB Elandon Roberts (2020-21)

LB Brennan Scarlett (2021)

TE Durham Smythe (2018-21)

WR Albert Wilson (2018-21)

RFAs (6)

LB Sam Eguavoen (2019-21)

RB Patrick Laird (2019-21)

CB Nik Needham (2019-21, tendered)

DB Jamal Perry (2019-21)

S Sheldrick Redwine (2021)

WR Preston Williams (2019-21)