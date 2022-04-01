Dolphins Offseason Program Schedule Set

The Miami Dolphins offseason program will start Monday and end June 10, a week after the team's mandatory minicamp

The NFL released Friday the offseason program schedule for all 32 teams, and the Miami Dolphins will kick things off Monday and work until June 10.

The highlight of the offseason program always is the mandatory minicamp, and for the Dolphins that will take place Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday, June 2.

The Dolphins will a voluntary pre-draft minicamp April 19-20, as well as 10 Organized Team Activities, otherwise known as OTAs.

The OTAs are scheduled for May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, June 6-7 and June 9-10.

As per rules of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the offseason program is split into three phases.

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program — that will be April 4-15 for the Dolphins — with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. — for the Dolphins from April 18-May 6.

On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the final four weeks of the program., for the Dolphins from May 16-June 10. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of OTAs. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program.

New head coaches, such as the Dolphins' Mike McDaniel, are entitled to conduct an additional voluntary veteran minicamp. Any voluntary minicamp for veteran players must be conducted prior to the NFL Draft (April 28-30), but no earlier than week three of the club’s offseason workout program and after at least one week of the two weeks of Phase One activities.

The Dolphins will be among eight clubs that will hold voluntary veteran minicamps this year.

Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2022 may begin on May 16. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft. The dates of each club’s post-draft rookie minicamps will be circulated at a later date.

(Dates are subject to change at the discretion of individual clubs)

Monday, April 4 — First day of offseason program

Tuesday, April 19 — Voluntary minicamp

Wednesday, April 20 — Voluntary minicamp

Monday, May 16 — OTA

Tuesday, May 17 — OTA

Thursday, May 19 — OTA

Monday, May 23 — OTA

Tuesday, May 24 — OTA

Thursday, May 26 — OTA

Wednesday, June 1 — Mandatory minicamp

Thursday, June 2 — Mandatory minicamp

Monday, June 6 — OTA

Tuesday June 7 — OTA

Thursday, June 9 — OTA

Friday, June 10 — OTA