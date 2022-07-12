Dolphins 2022 Opponent Breakdown: Cincinnati Bengals

Our series examining the Dolphins' 2022 regular season opponents continues with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Dolphins will face the Bengals in Cincinnati on Thursday Night Football in Week 4 (Sept. 29).

CINCINNATI BENGALS

2021 Record: 10-7, first in AFC North (defeated Las Vegas in wild-card playoffs; won at Tennessee in divisional playoffs; won at Kansas City in AFC Championship Game; lost against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI)

Last Dolphins-Bengals Meeting: 2020 at Miami - Dolphins 19, Bengals 7

This game had the preseason hype of featuring the first two quarterbacks selected in the 2020 draft until first overall pick Joe Burrow suffered a torn ACL two weeks prior to the matchup. The Bengals instead started Brandon Allen against Tua Tagovailoa (drafted fifth overall) and the Dolphins. Despite the headline-matchup being lost, the game still provided plenty of drama. A late second-quarter tussle between Miami cornerback Byron Jones and Cincinnati receiver Tyler Boyd, led to Boyd and fellow Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard being disqualified for punches thrown. This came after Howard picked off an underthrown ball by Allen on Cincinnati’s second possession of the game. Boyd took a screen pass 72 yards for a score on the Bengals’ next possession, following the Howard interception. Early in the second half, the Bengals were flagged for two unnecessary roughness penalties on punts in back-to-back drives. The second resulted in more physical altercations that saw Dolphins receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins, and Bengals defensive backs Shawn Williams and William Jackson III all receive disqualifications, along with then-head coach Brian Flores walking more than halfway across the field to confront a Bengals player. The scuffle happened after the “roughness” play left Miami returner Jakeem Grant injured. Miami’s lone touchdown came from a 5-yard pass from Tagovailoa to tight end Mike Gesicki. Cincinnati had a chance to close its 19-7 deficit late in the fourth quarter, but Nik Needham intercepted a batted ball to seal the outcome.

BENGALS 2021 SEASON IN REVIEW

Fresh off an injury-shortened rookie-season, Joe Burrow found himself reunited with college teammate Ja’Marr Chase, who the Bengals selected fifth overall in the 2021 draft. The duo posted a near-historic year, as Chase (1,455 yards) finished the season just 18 yards short of the yardage rookie record. Burrow finished ranked in the top 10 in yards (4,611) and passing touchdowns (34) while finished second behind only Aaron Rodgers in passer rating with a 108.3. Cincinnati’s defense had the fourth-best unit in stopping the run.

After winning the AFC North title, Cincinnati recorded its first playoff win in 31 years with a home victory against the Las Vegas Raiders. Two road wins at Tennessee and Kansas City set the team up for its first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season. Despite a resilient showing, the Bengals lost Super Bowl LVI against the Rams at SoFi Stadium, 23-20.

KEY BENGALS VETERAN ADDITIONS

OT La’el Collins, C Ted Karras, G Alex Capps, TE Hayden Hurst, TE Nick Eubanks

The Bengals’ offseason focus centered around one major area: protecting their franchise quarterback. Joe Burrow took the third-most sacks (55) of any quarterback in 2021. The biggest acquisition was that of La’el Collins, who was released by the Cowboys with three years remaining on his deal. The move was considered a cost-cutting decision, as he is considered one of the league’s best right tackles (80.2 PFF grade in 2021). Alex Capps (71.3) and Ted Karras (72.4 PFF) will look to solidify the interior of the Bengals’ offensive line.

KEY BENGALS DEPARTURES

DT Larry Ogunjobi, TE C.J. Uzomah, T Riley Reiff, G Quinton Spain, CB Trae Waynes

Larry Ogunjobi had a career-high seven sacks in his lone season in Cincinnati. B.J. HIll and D.J. Reader remain on the Bengals interior defensive line. C.J. Uzomah had an impactful season (493 yards, 5 TDs). Drew Sample and newcomer Hayden Hurst (Falcons),will look to fill the void at tight end.

NOTABLE BENGALS 2022 DRAFT PICKS

DB Daxton Hill, DB Cam Taylor-Britt, DL Zach Carter, OL Cordell Volson

Hill is an athletic cornerback/safety hybrid with many similarities to Bengals star Jessie Bates. He’ll look to become an early contributor as nickel corner and can be used in three-safety sets. Cam Taylor-Britt is a physical and athletic corner who could push Eli Apple for the starting job in his rookie season. Zach Carter, a 3-technique defensive lineman much like Ogunjobi, had eight sacks in his final season at the University of Florida. He should fill in as a rotational player early on. Volson was a college right tackle, but may compete with Jackson Carman and D’Ante Smith for the starting left guard spot.

EARLY BENGALS PROGNOSIS

The Bengals, fresh off their Super Bowl run, enter 2022 as the reigning AFC North champions. It’s hard to imagine they won't continue to build upon that in Joe Burrow’s third season. If their offseason moves along the offensive line can give Burrow the time he needs to operate in the pocket, he has the potential to put up MVP-type numbers.

It will be interesting to watch the growth of the Bengals defense, which was an impact force throughout the team's playoff run. Running back Joe Mixon, who rushed for 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, also should benefit from a rebuilt offensive line.

The Bengals won’t have an easy time defending their division crown, as the Ravens look to bounce back from an injury-plagued season. Depending on the suspension status of Deshaun Watson, the Browns have a highly talented and complete roster that could become an instant contender with their new elite quarterback. While Mike Tomlin has yet to record a losing season in Pittsburgh, the team will be in a developmental stage at quarterback with Mitchell Trubisky (a backup in Buffalo last season) and first-round selection Kenny Pickett as they look to replace the now-retired Ben Roethlisberger.